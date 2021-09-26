5 High-Design Home Objects That’ll Help Keep Your Wardrobe Organized

Personal style is more than just a tailored suit. A well-organized and considered home closet is just as important for keeping all of your bespoke items in good order. And while things like clothes hangers and valets aren’t typically considered beautiful or eye-catching, there are some manufacturers that meticulously make these objects with quality materials so that they aren’t such an interior eyesore. Watch winders, too, can often be a bit bland—so much so that they’re often best kept in a safe—instead, stock up on one that looks like a futuristic gadget from a sci-fi flick. Even full-length mirrors can be eye-catching and artistic rather than purely utilitarian, so long as their design doesn’t overshadow your reflection. Here, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite objects from all of the above categories so you can keep all of your favorite garments in proper order without sacrificing an ounce of style.