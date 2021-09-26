CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kawaii Islands Nets $2.4M in Private Token Sale for Its Anime Play-to-earn Metaverse

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlay-to-earn blockchain games continue to take the world by storm, and Kawaii Islands is ready to throw its hat into the ring. Following a $2.4 million private token sale round, the NFT-based blockchain game will debut in September 2021. As an enchanting fantasy game in the cloud, players can simultaneously experience simulation gaming, including building, crafting, farming, and social networking.

Kawaii Islands Taps Polkastarter For Its KWT IDO On October 12

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Kawaii Islands, the Anime Metaverse gamifying DeFi mechanism, is pleased to announce its Initial Decentralised Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter. The token sale goes live on October 12, and users can start registering for the whitelisting process shortly.
$20M Worth of CRIC Token to Be Distributed to Fans and Collectors through Contests, Giveaways and Bounties on the NFT Platform – CricketCrazy.io

Cricket is designed to be truly decentralized and its ownership is distributed across its participants, supporters and fans alike. In line with the whitepaper, the foundation will give away over 10% of the total circulating supply for community building and ecosystem development. This will be over a period of time and will be given in the form of bounties, contest rewards and other giveaways that will help build a vibrant and supporting community.
Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 Has Announced Its Launch and Is Preparing for a Private Token Sale Round

Launchpad TG DAO 3.0, a part of the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) TG Ecosystem, has announced that it is launching its platform and is preparing for a private round of TGDAO token sales. The TG DAO 3.0 platform offers a full range of services for the development and launching of blockchain projects and startups from the real economic sector. Launchpad TG DAO 3.0 offers, in particular, services such as acceleration, legal support, and packaging of start-ups, as well as attracting investments for further development.
How to Earn Covenant Tokens in New World

We've broken down how players can earn Covenant Tokens in New World. At a certain point during their time in Amazon Games' MMO, New World, players will encounter three factions which they will have the opportunity to join. One of these is the Covenant, a group of religious zealots focused on ridding the continent of Aeternum of "heretics." These individuals wish to purify the land and allow its true holy nature to flourish.
Influencers but no fans as Tokyo Game Show goes semi-virtual

The Tokyo Game Show welcomed back influencers and media as it opened Thursday, but fans were only allowed virtual access to the top games confab. The exhibition showcases Japanese video games and was regularly thronged by more than 250,000 people a year pre-pandemic, but last year it was held entirely online. While many major game shows maintained the virtual format this year, TGS is welcoming media and influencers such as Take, a Japanese YouTuber who was at the event to make content for his 180,000 subscribers. "Seeing the images and getting the latest information is great, but the real essence of video games is playing them, controller in hand," he told AFP.
Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
5 Best NFT Games for Play to Earn and Token Crypto Profits

NFT games are on a roll. Gaming has long been identified as a key zone for the likely emergence of crypto killer apps, but up until last year that was more about promise than reality. However, in crypto things move fast, and now i addition to the likes of trailblazers...
Nvidia adds four EA games including 'Battlefield 1 Revolution' to GeForce Now service

Nvidia Corp. said in a Thursday blog post that it was growing its partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. as the videogame company plans to bring more of its titles to Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming product. EA is putting "Battlefield 1 Revolution," "Dragon Age: Inquisition," "Unravel Two," and "Mirror's Edge Catalyst" on GeForce Now, which lets players stream games. EA's "Apex Legends" is already part of the GeForce Now library. Nvidia shares are up 1.4% in Thursday trading, while EA shares are up 2.5%. Nvidia shares have gained 4% over the past three months as EA shares have dropped 1.6% and as the S&P 500 has risen 1.5%.
Shiny Pokemon GO watch weekend: Secrets of the Jungle

Starting at 10AM (local time) on the 1st of October (Friday), Pokemon GO gets a big switch of Pokemon. There’ll be a Pokemon GO Secrets of the Jungle Event starting then at the same time as a brand new movie on Netflix. This event will celebrate the release of the movie (also called Pokemon: Secrets of the Jungle) with the … Continue reading
How to play the Halo Infinite beta on Xbox this weekend

After a lengthy delay, the Halo Infinite release date is just around the corner. Developed by 343 Industries and released by Xbox Game Studios, the newest entry into the Halo franchise was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series S and Series X in November 2020.Before the full game arrives in December, however, Xbox players will have access to a full open beta or “flight” from 1 October – 4 October. Following previously closed and invite-only flight tests, this limited time beta is open to everyone.Here’s what you need to know.How to play the Halo Infinite beta on...
Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics, televisions, smartphones and much more.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology, and gaming – the latter of which you’re reading right now. We’ve even got one just for the Nintendo Switch,...
Ardadex Protocol Kicks Off Token Sale to Early Adopters

Ardadex Protocol, the next generation of decentralized finance has announced its launch on Cardano Blockchain. Ardadex Protocol will combine both DEX/AMM and NFT functionalities. The debutant DeFi token-ARDAN, which prides itself on being the next generation of DeFi “built to disrupt the traditional financial ecosystem,” is powered by the Ardadex...
Revolut Reportedly Working on Launch of Its Crypto Token

However, the timing for a Revolut crypto token is subject to approval from the United Kingdom’s regulators. Revolut, a London headquartered fintech company, is reportedly working to launch its crypto token similar to Binance’s BNB. According to people familiar with the matter who spoke with CoinDesk, the token is a ‘Revolut users earn a token’ type of thing, similar to Wirex and Nexo.
Supersocial raises $5.2M to make games for the Roblox metaverse

Making Roblox games isn’t just for teens anymore. Supersocial has raised $5.2 million to develop games for the fast-growing Roblox platform, as well as anything else that calls itself a metaverse. Columbus, Ohio-based Supersocial has 24 full-time employees making games such as the upcoming Ghostopia for Roblox. It is one...
