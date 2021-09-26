Kawaii Islands Nets $2.4M in Private Token Sale for Its Anime Play-to-earn Metaverse
Play-to-earn blockchain games continue to take the world by storm, and Kawaii Islands is ready to throw its hat into the ring. Following a $2.4 million private token sale round, the NFT-based blockchain game will debut in September 2021. As an enchanting fantasy game in the cloud, players can simultaneously experience simulation gaming, including building, crafting, farming, and social networking.www.coinspeaker.com
