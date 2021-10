The behavior and decisions of Naomi Osaka this season, setting aside her victory at the beginning of the Australian Open, have created more than one perplexity to insiders and other tennis players of the WTA Tour. The Japanese is allowing herself to be overwhelmed by her mental health problems and has not been able to control them during the various prestigious tournaments of 2021 (Roland Garros and US Open case examples).

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO