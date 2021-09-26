CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

What I would do this off-season plus spending numbers

By NickNash
Talking Chop
 6 days ago

Jackson: offered a 4year $10M gauranteed 3YR with 4YR option $3M AAV $1M buyout. Albies: $5M (again BARGAIN) Swanson: 5YR (4YR $35M guaranteed) $3M buyout $8M AAV. Duvall: 2YR contract 3YR option with no buyout $10M guaranteed $5M AAV. Pache/Waters: $0.6M. Team Totals: $175.2M (40) Soroka, Acuna and Ozuna may...

www.talkingchop.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Talking Chop

Jorge Soler powers Atlanta to a 10-8 victory in a wild game against the Padres

The Braves faced the Padres, looking to shrink the magic number of 8 over Philadelphia on Saturday night. In the opening frame, the Braves were unable to capitalize on a Soler leadoff walk. Going into the home first, Trent Grisham hit a leadoff homer on Ynoa’s second pitch. Fortunately that was the only baserunner of the inning for San Diego. After another zero from the Atlanta offense, Ynoa allowed another solo home run in the second. Unfortunately, this was not the only baserunner of the inning in this instance, as Ynoa allowed a single and a double, still with no outs. A pop-up and two groundouts later, and the score was 3-0 to the Padres, heading into the third.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Braves look to keep it rolling with the same lineup as last night

The Braves face off against the Padres in game of the series tonight at 7:15 PM EST. They look to build off of that great win last night, which featured a complete game shutout by Max Fried, by going with the same lineup tonight. Soler sits atop the lineup with Freeman slotting in second. It’s a very power filled lineup with TdA and Eddie Rosario both missing significant time due to injury: Soler (24), Freeman (31), Albies (30), Riley (32), Duvall (38), Swanson (27).
MLB
clesportstalk.com

Zimmer: What it Would Be Like…A Home Run Off Bro

Every home run is deserving of a movie script. Well, maybe not the solo shot in the 8th inning with the Indians down 9-3 late in the season with no playoff chances. Here, let me set the script for this specific scenario. “Kyle Zimmer, 30, pitches for Kansas City Royals,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooks Wilson
Person
Ozuna
Talking Chop

Braves hold on for 4-3 win over Padres

The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to three straight and wrap up their road trip on a good note with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres. The Braves jumped ahead in the second inning when Joc Pederson to Joe Musgrove deep to right center to make it 1-0.
MLB
Talking Chop

Battery Power: NL East showdown, Braves’ MVP chances and most surprising part of revamped outfield

The Braves and Phillies are headed for a massive National League East showdown at Truist Park. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney set the stage for this critical series in the debut episode of Battery Power. Plus, they discuss the NL MVP race and Atlanta’s hopes of Freddie Freeman or Austin Riley snagging the award, and the most surprising part of the Braves’ revamped outfield.
MLB
Talking Chop

September 25: Braves 10, Padres 8 (10 innings)

The Atlanta Braves pulled off a thrilling comeback Saturday night to score a 10-8 win over the San Diego Padres in 10 innings. Eddie Rosario tied the game with two outs in the ninth with a single off of Mark Melancon. Jorge Soler and Ozzie Albies brought home runs in the 10th and Will Smith shut down San Diego in the home half to seal the win. Atlanta’s magic number to clinch the NL East is down to seven.
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morton 20m#Touki Davidson Muller#Soroka#Matzek Webb Santana#Braves
Talking Chop

Braves hope to finish off road trip with a win over the Padres

After a thrilling win Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will try to score their third win over the San Diego Padres this weekend Sunday when they wrap up a long road trip at Petco Park. The series begin on an ominous note as Atlanta dropped a 6-5 decision in the resumption of a suspended game from the end of July. Max Fried restored order in the night cap tossing a complete game shutout in a 4-0 win. Then the Braves overcame deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 to score a 10-8 win in 10 innings.
MLB
Talking Chop

Talking Chop Podcast Episode 307: Crunch time arrives

The Atlanta Braves have only a small handful of games remaining in the 2021 regular season, and the team is in the midst of a playoff chase. With that as the backdrop, the Talking Chop Podcast returns for Episode 307. TC’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:. The...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves vs Padres game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a long road trip Sunday and their third straight win against the San Diego Padres. The Braves overcame deficits of 3-0 and 7-3 Saturday to score a 10-8 win in 10 innings. That win reduced their magic number to clinch the NL East division to seven and eliminated the Padres from postseason contention. Atlanta is planning a bullpen game for Sunday with Jesse Chavez the likely starter. The Padres will go with right-hander Joe Musgrove.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves reinstate Touki Toussaint, option him to Triple-A

Touki Toussaint’s stay on the bereavement list following the passing of his father is over, and the Braves have optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. This latest move continues a whirlwind of roster moves for the young right-hander. Toussaint started the season on the Injured List, made rehab starts at three different levels, and was finally recalled to Atlanta after the All-Star Break. After a couple of good outings, including a seven-inning domination of the Phillies that constituted his best career start to date, Toussaint began to scuffle, mostly throwing up clunkers (a good game against the Orioles aside). He lost his rotation spot in favor of the Braves throwing bullpen games with Drew Smyly as a bulk option, and was placed on the bereavement list on Wednesday. We’ll see what the plan is for Toussaint going forward, but it’s a shame for both him and the Braves that he couldn’t make it work after that awesome start against the Phillies.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Talking Chop

Braves move a step closer with big win over Phillies

The Atlanta Braves moved a step closer to clinching a fourth straight division crown Tuesday with a huge 2-1 win over Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves now have a 3.5 game advantage in the NL East and their magic number is down to three. Atlanta got a...
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves Notes: Phillies series has October feel

In many respects, the final week of the regular season will serve as a precursor to the playoffs for the Atlanta Braves. They can punch their ticket with a sweep in their three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Just securing a series win would put Philadelphia’s hopes on life support.
MLB
Talking Chop

Charlie Morton comes up huge as Braves hold on to 2-1 win over Phillies

Charlie Morton tossed an utter gem of a performance against the Phillies tonight, as his seven scoreless innings and multitude of strikeouts helped put the clamps on Atlanta’s divisional rivals. Jorge Soler’s two-run single in the third inning ended up being enough for the Braves to eke out a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Braves Sweep Padres, Extend NL East Lead As Final Week of Season Arrives

While the Braves rarely make things easy, this team is once again showing the resiliency that defined it over the past three years. After some disappointing bullpen performances between Thursday and the suspended game on Friday, the Braves were able to sweep the Padres over the weekend and enter today’s off day with a 2 1⁄2 game lead over the Phillies. A few big reasons were, though the Braves still struggled at times, creating plenty of scoring chances. Another was the bullpen as a whole being solid enough for the offense to get going late to secure the wins over the past two games.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Magic number down to 7, Jesse Chavez starts Sunday and more

It certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Atlanta Braves did what they had to do to pull out a crucial win Saturday night. A two-out single by Eddie Rosario in the ninth off of Mark Melancon tied the game and sent it to extra innings. Jorge Soler and Ozzie Albies came through in the 10th and the Braves escaped with a 10-8 victory lowering their magic number to clinch the NL East to seven. The loss was significant for the Padres as well as it eliminated them from the wild card race thus ending their postseason hopes.
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Phillies series preview, ZiPS projections and more

The race in the NL East will come down to the final week of the regular season for the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta enters Tuesday’s matchup with a 2.5 game edge in the standings and a magic number of five to clinch the division. A series win would all but assure the division for Atlanta but the Braves are just 7-9 against the Phillies this season. The Braves juggled their rotation to line up Charlie Morton and Max Fried for an additional start should they be needed.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy