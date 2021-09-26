What I would do this off-season plus spending numbers

Touki Toussaint’s stay on the bereavement list following the passing of his father is over, and the Braves have optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. This latest move continues a whirlwind of roster moves for the young right-hander. Toussaint started the season on the Injured List, made rehab starts at three different levels, and was finally recalled to Atlanta after the All-Star Break. After a couple of good outings, including a seven-inning domination of the Phillies that constituted his best career start to date, Toussaint began to scuffle, mostly throwing up clunkers (a good game against the Orioles aside). He lost his rotation spot in favor of the Braves throwing bullpen games with Drew Smyly as a bulk option, and was placed on the bereavement list on Wednesday. We’ll see what the plan is for Toussaint going forward, but it’s a shame for both him and the Braves that he couldn’t make it work after that awesome start against the Phillies.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO