Preview: Without Stewart, Storm are vulnerable, but hope to keep title defense alive behind Loyd, home crowd
The Seattle Storm are in a tough position entering their second-round game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. They were flying high when they won the Commissioner’s Cup championship in blowout fashion on Aug. 12 and it seemed like they were the clear-cut WNBA championship favorites. But one fluky injury to Breanna Stewart on Sept. 7 has left the team facing the very real possibility of not even making the semifinals.www.swishappeal.com
Comments / 0