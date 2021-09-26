CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview: Without Stewart, Storm are vulnerable, but hope to keep title defense alive behind Loyd, home crowd

By Zack Ward
swishappeal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Storm are in a tough position entering their second-round game against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. They were flying high when they won the Commissioner’s Cup championship in blowout fashion on Aug. 12 and it seemed like they were the clear-cut WNBA championship favorites. But one fluky injury to Breanna Stewart on Sept. 7 has left the team facing the very real possibility of not even making the semifinals.

Loyd ties record, scores 37; Storm top Mercury to get bye

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd tied a WNBA record with 22 points in the first quarter and finished with a career-high 37 and the Seattle Storm secured a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs with a 94-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Loyd’s 22 points came on 8-of-9 shooting, including all four of her 3-pointers, and she dished out three assists as the Storm took a 28-20 lead. She tied the record Diana Taurasi set in 2006 for points in a quarter and tied by Brittney Sykes in 2019 for most points in a quarter. Brittney Griner had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.
