Forspoken Is Being Made By Some Prime Talent

By Jason Nichols
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForspoken is a new IP being developed by Luminous Productions. These developers are using their own engine for their new title that appears to be a rather solid foundation for future projects. Forspoken is an open-world adventure to where a young sorceress, Frey Holland, is magically placed on another realm called Athia. She must venture into the wilderness in this strange land and find ways to survive. This will be a narrative-driven game that is oozing with places to explore and discover. The core appeal to Forspoken is the fluid parkour navigation system implemented into the move set of Frey. She can hover, climb, wall run, and twirl through the air without any break in animations. It looks to be equally fun to traverse this map as it was with Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Related
gaminginstincts.com

Forspoken: 6 Facts You Need to Know

Until recently, Square Enix’s Forspoken has remained a mystery, but we now finally have some solid information about the upcoming fantasy game. Even though there is still a lot to learn, some much-needed facts about the PlayStation 5 exclusive have been released to the public before we’re asked to spend our hard-earned cash. Here are 6 of them:
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Forspoken looks graphically impressive, but it’s leaving me cold

I’m one of those people who, for all its flaws, rather liked Final Fantasy 15. Sure, time has already been less kind to Square Enix’s attempt to make a Witcher or Elder Scrolls style open world FF than even to FF13 (which is aging surprisingly gracefully), but FF15 was bursting with good ideas. The team behind the game, which would largely go on to become Luminous Productions, showed great promise as a new production powerhouse within Square Enix. But the studio’s newest game, Forspoken, isn’t doing it for me so far.
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Forspoken Previously Known As Project Athia

In 2020 Project Athia was introduced as a working title. Square Enix have now revealed that the games name will be: Forspoken It is a narrative driven adventure developed by Luminous Productions. You’ll play the role of Frey, as she enters Athia for the first time. This new land is...
VIDEO GAMES
