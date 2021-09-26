Forspoken Is Being Made By Some Prime Talent
Forspoken is a new IP being developed by Luminous Productions. These developers are using their own engine for their new title that appears to be a rather solid foundation for future projects. Forspoken is an open-world adventure to where a young sorceress, Frey Holland, is magically placed on another realm called Athia. She must venture into the wilderness in this strange land and find ways to survive. This will be a narrative-driven game that is oozing with places to explore and discover. The core appeal to Forspoken is the fluid parkour navigation system implemented into the move set of Frey. She can hover, climb, wall run, and twirl through the air without any break in animations. It looks to be equally fun to traverse this map as it was with Marvel’s Spider-Man.www.tvovermind.com
