CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

MONSTER’S MASH: The first of what the Bears hope is many starts for Justin Fields

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x76X_0c8eLy8L00

LAKE FOREST – The moment has arrived.

Justin Fields will have his first start in the NFL on Sunday as the Bears face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. It comes in his third game of his professional career, which comes after Andy Dalton’s knee injury suffered in a win over the Bengals last week at Soldier Field.

Matt Nagy wasted no time this week as he announced Fields’ start on Wednesday before the team even started practice, with Dalton being ruled out of practice quickly. That’s meant not only a week of adjustment for Fields but also the offense around him, as they try to adjust their strategies to get the most out of the quarterback.

That was a big focus of “Monster’s Mash” for Week 3 from Larry Hawley on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.

GIPSON, GOLDMAN OUT

The Bears caught a bad break during practice this week as safety Tashaun Gipson injured his hamstring during practice at Halas Hall.

He was limited in practice on Wednesday then out completely on Thursday and Friday and then was officially ruled out before the game on Sunday. This is the first game that Gipson has missed since joining the Bears in 2020, with his last game he missed coming with the Texans in 2019.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is out for a third-straight game with a knee injury that’s bothered him since before Week 1. He was limited for Wednesday and Thursday before being held out on Friday.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 9

The number of consecutive games against AFC North opponents which the Bears have won after the win over the Bengals in Week 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Chicago Bears: What Justin Fields brings to the Bears and the NFL

With the recent news of Justin Fields being named the starting quarterback, it’s important to refresh ourselves on exactly what Justin Fields brings to the table. Every year in the national football league, there are stories about underdogs — players who beat the odds and proved everyone wrong. From Tom Brady falling to pick 199 or George Kittle receiving Iowa’s final scholarship spot on signing day, there are plenty of players who have managed to make it to the NFL — even when they were counted out. Justin Fields is not one of those players, and although his path to the NFL hasn’t been an easy one, it’s one that people have been talking about for a long time.
NFL
NBC Chicago

Hoge's First Things: Bears Defense Shines, Justin Fields Does Enough

Hoge’s First Things: Bears D shines as Fields does enough originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a lot to digest after Justin Fields replaced Andy Dalton during the Bears’ 20-17 win over the Bengals Sunday at Soldier Field. Here are my “first things” immediately following the game:. 1. Andy...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Browns predictions: Can Chicago pull off the upset in Justin Fields' first NFL start?

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Cleveland Browns (1-1) on Sunday, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will be making his first NFL start. Last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears defense amassed four takeaways, and they’ll be looking to contend with a talented Browns offense. With Fields getting the start, look for an offense more tailored around his skillset, where there are chances to beat this Browns defense, which has looked shaky in the first couple of games.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
audacy.com

Justin Fields to start at quarterback for Bears against Browns on Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. It will mark the first career NFL start for the 22-year-old Fields, whom the Bears selected at No. 11 overall in the NFL Draft in late April. Veteran Andy Dalton remains the Bears' starting quarterback when he's healthy, Nagy said, but he's dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee.
NFL
FOX Sports

Justin Fields to start for Chicago Bears on Sunday, but is he ready?

It didn't take long for Justin Fields to earn his starting wings. Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that his flashy rookie quarterback would start Sunday's matchup at Cleveland. This came in the wake of the left knee injury Andy Dalton suffered in their 20-17 victory over the Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bengals#American Football#Lake Forest#Wgn News Now#Texans#Stat#Afc North#Wgn Tv
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
FanSided

Bears: Matt Nagy comments on possibility of starting Justin Fields

Matt Nagy went with the now-injured Andy Dalton as the Bears’ starting quarterback but appears to have no problems starting Justin Fields in Week 3. Justin Fields was not overly impressive in his first extended regular-season action of his rookie year, but Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy clearly has great confidence in his first-round pick to deliver should Andy Dalton prove unable to play in Week 3 and beyond.
NFL
Washington Post

Justin Fields to start for Bears, Tua Tagovailoa out for Dolphins with rib injury

The fallout from the run of injuries suffered last weekend by NFL quarterbacks was felt Wednesday, as the Chicago Bears named prized rookie Justin Fields their starter for their game Sunday and the Miami Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa will be sidelined because of fractured ribs. Tagovailoa and the Bears’...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears at Browns final score: Myles Garrett, Cleveland defense hound Justin Fields in first-career start

The Cleveland Browns ended Sunday's game in victory formation against the Chicago Bears. The Browns outscored Chicago, 16-3, in the second half to secure a 26-6 victory. It was a long day for first-round pick Justin Fields, who was sacked nine times for 67 yards lost. Myles Garrett was responsible for 4.5 sacks. To Fields' credit, he did a good job of protecting the football despite heavy pressure. Fields finished completing 6-of-20 pass attempts for 68 yards. Chicago fumbled a kickoff but neither team turned the ball over.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

1K+
Followers
429
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy