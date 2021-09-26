EYE ON THE ARTS: xxx (copy) (copy)

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District hosts the Decay Devils for multiple events beginning October 8 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center in Gary. The Decay Devils will showcase photography, artifacts and spaces visited on their 2019 trip to Pripyat, Ukraine, through the exhibition, “The Chernobyl Experience,” and launch their first book, “I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings.” The “Chernobyl & Chicken” portion of the event will offer guests the opportunity to partake of the Decay Devils’ favorite Ukrainian-inspired dishes prepared by Chef Tasha Tanae. Menu items will include Borsch, Honey Baked Chicken, Honey Babka and Cranberry Cocktail (who knew that was Ukrainian?). On Friday, October 22, join the Decay Devils for an intimate Artist Talk as they discuss the vision behind their Ukrainian travels and share insights on why they are relevant to Gary. The exhibit is on view October 1 through November 7. https://millerbeacharts.org/events/chernobyl/