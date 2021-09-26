CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gary, IN

EYE ON THE ARTS: xxx (copy) (copy)

By John Cain Special to The Times
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miller Beach Arts & Creative District hosts the Decay Devils for multiple events beginning October 8 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center in Gary. The Decay Devils will showcase photography, artifacts and spaces visited on their 2019 trip to Pripyat, Ukraine, through the exhibition, “The Chernobyl Experience,” and launch their first book, “I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings.” The “Chernobyl & Chicken” portion of the event will offer guests the opportunity to partake of the Decay Devils’ favorite Ukrainian-inspired dishes prepared by Chef Tasha Tanae. Menu items will include Borsch, Honey Baked Chicken, Honey Babka and Cranberry Cocktail (who knew that was Ukrainian?). On Friday, October 22, join the Decay Devils for an intimate Artist Talk as they discuss the vision behind their Ukrainian travels and share insights on why they are relevant to Gary. The exhibit is on view October 1 through November 7. https://millerbeacharts.org/events/chernobyl/

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
City
Michigan City, IN
Gary, IN
Entertainment
City
Valparaiso, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Stephin Merritt

Comments / 0

Community Policy