Eagle County, CO

Time Machine: Koonce Chevrolet invites area residents to check out the new ’62 models

By Pam Boyd
Vail Daily
 5 days ago
Volunteers converged in Gypsum to construct the new Kaboom! playground in the community. Work was under way for the new 16,000-foot expansion at the Eagle City Market. Officers from the Colorado State Patrol, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Avon Police Department pulled over and ticketed three Ford Motor Company new supercars after the vehicles were clocked traveling at 101 mph through Glenwood Canyon. The cars were loaded with data-collection equipment and were in the area for high-altitude testing.

