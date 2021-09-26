Watch the Trailer for the Zombie-Light Prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves

Not a Halloween goes by without Goosebumps’s tales and theme song burning itself into our subconscious. Slappy the Dummy, anyone? R.L. Stine stories are the perfect spooky season cocktail — scary, chilling, yet beloved (and feared) by kids and adults everywhere — so naturally Disney is attempting to bring in a new generation of Stine stories with Just Beyond. The anthology series, co-executive produced by Stine himself, will explore “teenage struggles” against a backdrop of reality bending tales of tentacled aliens, teenage witches, fancy 1920s ghosts and more. “Are you crazy? You can’t bring wands to school?,” a student says in the trailer, exclusively debuting on Vulture. (My middle-school self would beg to differ!) The series features appearances from Nasim Pedrad, Riki Lindhome, Timothy Heidecker, McKenna Grace, Little Fires Everywhere castmates Lexi Underwood and Megan Stott, and Henry Thomas – because what is a horror series nowadays, if not Henry Thomas persevering? All eight episodes of Just Beyond hit Disney+ on October 13, just in time to freak yourself out before Halloween. We’d already like to unsee that masked monster Megan Stott’s character keeps seeing in the trailer.

