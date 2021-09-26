CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Trailer for the Zombie-Light Prequel to Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf zombie tigers bore you, but the thought of multiple drawn-out safe-cracking scenes thrills you, the Snyderverse has you covered. German cutie pie Dieter is back in Army of Thieves, the prequel to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie Army of the Dead. Directed by/starring Matthias Schweighöfer, Army of Thieves gives us the backstory of how Dieter became a safecracker during America’s zombie apocalypse. Distracted by all the, y’know, zombies, European banks are left vulnerable to thieves. And an army of them traipses across Europe, breaking into fancy safes in several different picturesque locales. Army of Thieves also stars F9’s Nathalie Emmanuel, Ruby O. Fee, Stuart Martin, Hulu’s Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Guz Khan, and Jonathan Cohen. So far no actors have been digitally swapped in for any reason. During Netflix’s “Tudum” fan event on September 25, the streamer dropped a newer, longer trailer for the film that introduces audiences to the members of the band of thieves: the master hacker, the getaway driver, and the muscle, who robs banks in a Nixon mask. We also got a premiere date: Army of Thieves streams October 29.

www.vulture.com

Vulture

Vulture

