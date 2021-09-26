CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing Kentucky patient’s medication

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSxK8_0c8eKfMJ00
Arrested: Megan Hutcheson is accused of stealing morphine from a patient. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

PADUCAH, Ky. — A 43-year-old caretaker is accused of stealing pain medication from a Kentucky patient, authorities said.

Megan Hutcheson, of Paducah, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call overnight Thursday from the patient, who is receiving end-of-life care, WPSD reported. According to deputies, the patient suspected Hutcheson of stealing morphine and ingesting it, the television station reported.

Investigators also spoke with Hutcheson’s supervisor, who also expressed the belief that Hutcheson was taking the morphine.

Detectives located Hutcheson at her home Friday and arrested her, according to WPSD.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed at a later date, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#End Of Life Care#Wpsd#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dozens of Orange County firefighters file lawsuit over vaccine mandate

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Forty-three employees with Orange County Fire Rescue filed a lawsuit Friday morning, suing the county over its vaccine mandate, documents show. The filing comes a day after a deadline set by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for county employees to have received at least one dose in a two-dose series from either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Houston school principal shot by ex-student on campus

HOUSTON — (AP) — A former student of a Houston public charter school shot and wounded the campus principal Friday before quickly surrendering to police, authorities said. The 25-year-old man shot through a locked, glass door at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. No students were hurt.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy