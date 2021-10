Tony and Beth Ann Kehr and family of Purdin were among the families honored during the 62nd annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 16 at the Missouri State Fair. The Kehr family was selected as the Linn County Missouri Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Linn County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Tony, Beth Ann and Hayden Kehr and Madilynn and Shayne Lumsden.