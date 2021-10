PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are stepping up their search for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a teen in Penn Hills. The shooting happened in the daylight on Monday, and the 17-year-old is fighting for his life. Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is described as being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 with a slender build. (Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police) Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the BP gas station near the corner of Frankstown Road and East Hills Drive. Penn Hills Police say the victim was shot...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO