Rep. Jayapal recounts emotional Oval Office moment

Passing the Build Back Better Act and Biden’s economic agenda are discussed by Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Rep. Jayapal tells Joy Reid, ‘We’re not going to leave behind climate change,’ among other provisions in order to pass the infrastructure bill.Oct. 1, 2021.
President Joe Biden is attempting to mediate between Democratic moderates and progressives, as disputes between the two wings of the party threatens to sink his economic agenda. Biden’s Oval Office overture on Wednesday was part of stepped-up efforts by the administration to reach out to lawmakers, either in groups or...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, spoke to reporters about continued negotiations among Democrats over passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan and budget reconciliation.Oct. 1, 2021.
President Biden is continuing his string of family-related hires with the nomination of House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn’s, D-S.C., daughter to a federal commission. JBiden nominated Jennifer Clyburn Reed t to serve as the federal chairperson of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), a currently inactive commission established in 2008 that was "created to address economic distress" in the southeastern region of the U.S.
WASHINGTON — House lawmakers tearfully recounted traumatic stories of being raped, getting back-alley abortions and confronting pregnancy as teenagers at an emotional hearing Thursday examining how abortion rights have come under threat in many states. Freshman Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testified that she was raped in the summer after she...
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is urging House Democrats to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the $3.5 trillion reconciliation packaged is passed. The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why progressives won’t vote for the Senate-passed infrastructure bill without the other piece. Sept. 29, 2021.
Three months ago, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) put Democratic House leaders and the White House on notice: Liberals will vote against an infrastructure bill prized by moderates unless a deal is sealed on legislation expanding the social safety net. The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) didn’t portray it...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden. Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”
President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki hammered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators on Thursday for quotes she said were indicative that the party was treating a potential economic collapse caused by the US defaulting on its debt like a “game”.From the White House press podium at Thursday’s briefing, she read out statements from several Republicans, stating that they were “playing politics with an economic catastrophe” and “treating a calamity for working families like a DC game”.“Let me give you some examples. Senator Rick Scott, and this is a real quote I will note: ‘This is...
Abortion rights are championed by Reps. Barbara Lee, Cori Bush, and Pramila Jayapal who share their personal stories of abortion with NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali. Vitali shares her interview with these women for the first time in an exclusive on The ReidOut with Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2021.
House Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she does not believe the House will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday because progressives are threatening to block it.
SCOOP: Playbook has learned that during an intense meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Rep. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-Wash.) broke into tears while arguing her case to President JOE BIDEN that the reconciliation bill should include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, essential workers and farm workers. During the Oval...
"There wasn't a main sticking point. It was not over qualified immunity." Rep. Karen Bass joined us on the FOX 11 News Special Report to discuss the failure of Congress to pass a bipartisan police reform bill. The House passed Bass' "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" earlier this year,...
Boris Johnson has cut a maverick figure on his trip to New York by not consistently wearing a mask. In photos shared by the foreign office, the Prime Minister is seen gripping his mask with one hand and some papers with the other despite Biden, foreign secretary Liz Truss, Kamala Harris and other officials in the room comfortably clad in face coverings as they put the world to rights in the Oval Office.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported on the contents of emails found in the laptop believed to have belonged to Hunter Biden, raising questions about whether a former top CNBC executive improperly directed his wife to make donations to political organizations. The report focuses on Brian Steel, the former senior...
The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
Comments / 0