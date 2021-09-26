CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jayapal recounts emotional Oval Office moment

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

www.cnn.com

bloomberglaw.com

Biden Summons Democrats to Oval Office to Unite on Agenda (2)

President Joe Biden is attempting to mediate between Democratic moderates and progressives, as disputes between the two wings of the party threatens to sink his economic agenda. Biden’s Oval Office overture on Wednesday was part of stepped-up efforts by the administration to reach out to lawmakers, either in groups or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden continues string of family-related hires with nomination of Rep. Clyburn's daughter to fed commission

President Biden is continuing his string of family-related hires with the nomination of House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn’s, D-S.C., daughter to a federal commission. JBiden nominated Jennifer Clyburn Reed t to serve as the federal chairperson of the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC), a currently inactive commission established in 2008 that was "created to address economic distress" in the southeastern region of the U.S.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

House lawmakers recount emotional abortion stories at hearing

WASHINGTON — House lawmakers tearfully recounted traumatic stories of being raped, getting back-alley abortions and confronting pregnancy as teenagers at an emotional hearing Thursday examining how abortion rights have come under threat in many states. Freshman Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testified that she was raped in the summer after she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Jayapal: Progressives are fighting to deliver the President’s agenda

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is urging House Democrats to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless the $3.5 trillion reconciliation packaged is passed. The chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why progressives won’t vote for the Senate-passed infrastructure bill without the other piece. Sept. 29, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Rep. Jayapal has emerged as a forceful leader of House liberals. This week will test what policy priorities she can deliver.

Three months ago, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) put Democratic House leaders and the White House on notice: Liberals will vote against an infrastructure bill prized by moderates unless a deal is sealed on legislation expanding the social safety net. The leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) didn’t portray it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Psaki Blames Boris Johnson for Biden Not Taking Questions in Oval Office

White House press secretary Jen Psaki faulted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for the rancorous end to his Tuesday appearance with President Joe Biden. Psaki was asked about the issue by a reporter at her daily press conference on Wednesday, who asked her to address “what transpired in the Oval Office … when we were all in there trying to hear from the president and the prime minister.”
WORLD
MarketWatch

Biden to meet Friday with House Democrats on Capitol Hill following delay for infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden is slated to travel to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with Democratic House lawmakers around 3:30 p.m. Eastern, the White House said. His visit comes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi late Thursday called off a planned House vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, a key part of Biden's agenda, as Democratic lawmakers remained unable to agree on their spending proposals.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Psaki rails against senators for treating debt ceiling debate like a ‘game’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki hammered Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators on Thursday for quotes she said were indicative that the party was treating a potential economic collapse caused by the US defaulting on its debt like a “game”.From the White House press podium at Thursday’s briefing, she read out statements from several Republicans, stating that they were “playing politics with an economic catastrophe” and “treating a calamity for working families like a DC game”.“Let me give you some examples. Senator Rick Scott, and this is a real quote I will note: ‘This is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Scoop: Tears in the Oval Office

SCOOP: Playbook has learned that during an intense meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Rep. PRAMILA JAYAPAL (D-Wash.) broke into tears while arguing her case to President JOE BIDEN that the reconciliation bill should include a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, essential workers and farm workers. During the Oval...
POTUS
Indy100

Boris Johnson sparks confusion after being the only person not wearing a mask in the Oval Office

Boris Johnson has cut a maverick figure on his trip to New York by not consistently wearing a mask. In photos shared by the foreign office, the Prime Minister is seen gripping his mask with one hand and some papers with the other despite Biden, foreign secretary Liz Truss, Kamala Harris and other officials in the room comfortably clad in face coverings as they put the world to rights in the Oval Office.
WORLD
MSNBC

The investigation into the Russia investigation isn't going well

The investigation into Donald Trump's Russia scandal, led by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, led to a series of striking findings: The former president's political operation in 2016 sought Russian assistance, embraced Russian assistance, capitalized on Russian assistance, lied about Russian assistance, and took steps to obstruct the investigation into Russian assistance.
POTUS
CNN

CNN

