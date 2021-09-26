CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four takeaways from Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Bills

Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington fell to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Washington fails to measure up: Washington Coach Ron Rivera said last week that Sunday’s game against the defending AFC East champions would represent something of a “measuring stick” for his rebuilding team. After the Bills put the finishing touches on their 43-21 shellacking at Highmark Stadium, it’s clear Rivera’s squad still has a lot of growing to do.

