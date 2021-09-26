Max Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Christian Horner

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko insists the team are trying to help Max Verstappen avoid any more crashes by making sure there is a ‘mutual respect’ on the race track.The 23-year-old Dutch driver, who currently leads the drivers’ world championship by five points, collided with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Monza, a crash which put them both out of the race.It is the second time this season that the two title rivals have come together, with Verstappen exiting the race on both occasions.And Marko, 78, has stressed that the team are keen to ensure their driver evades any more collisions.Speaking...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO