Max Verstappen's second place like a victory for Red Bull, says Christian Horner
Max Verstappen's second-place finish in Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix felt like a victory for the Dutchman's Red Bull squad, team principal Christian Horner said. The 23-year-old Verstappen had started last after taking on a new engine that exceeded his permitted allocation but he crossed the line behind Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton, who celebrated his 100th win, after perfectly timing his switch to intermediate tyres during a late rain shower.www.espn.com
