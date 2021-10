The City of Daytona Beach is starting a non-competitive swim league that focuses on endurance, strength, dives, turns and more. Swimmers must be at least 7 years old and able to swim front crawl and backstroke 25 yards to participate. Practices are from 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday at Cypress Aquatic Center at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. The fee is $40 per month; however, financial scholarships are available. For more information, call (386) 671-8393 or visit www.codb.us/activities.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO