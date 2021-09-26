CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Looking To Add African Grand Prix To 2023 Calendar

By Gerhard Horn
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 5 days ago
F1's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, told CNN that Monaco's traditional four-day racing weekend was being cut down to just three days. Monaco is known as the Crown Jewel in the F1 calendar, though it isn't an exciting race to watch. Monaco has minimal space for overtaking, so most people tune in to see the celebrities and fabulous displays of wealth. The reason the Monaco Grand Prix traditionally takes place over four days is a Christian holiday. This meant practice sessions take place on Thursday, with Friday left open for various parties. The qualifying would then resume on Saturday, followed by the main event on Sunday. Domenicali has now cut the race to three days in the usual format - practice on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and the race on Sunday.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

