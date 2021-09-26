CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

By Mason Bissada
University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a house party shooting in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, per abc4.com. Salt Lake police confirmed the death of Lowe, stating the shooting happened around midnight, leaving another person in critical condition. They have yet to apprehend the suspect. Detectives are seeking recorded evidence that could have caught the events of the shooting.

