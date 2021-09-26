Utah Utes football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

The San Antonio Spurs find themselves in unchartered territory entering the 2021-22 season. As currently constructed, they don’t have a squad that is a lock to get in the playoffs in the Western Conference. The Spurs are in perhaps the worst spot for any team in the NBA – ways away from competing for a title, but not bad enough to vie for more ping pong balls for the chance to land their next face of the franchise in the NBA draft.

