College Sports

ESPN's College GameDay selects SEC destination for Week 5 location

By Keith Farner
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s “College GameDay” has decided on its location for Week 5, and the popular pregame show has landed on Athens for the big SEC game between Arkansas and Georgia. Given the rest of the schedule around the country, it appeared that the decision came down to the Ole Miss-Alabama game, and the Sam Pittman reunion back at Sanford Stadium after he was the original offensive line coach for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Week 5 predictions: ESPN's SP+ predicts every game

Saturday is shaping up to be the biggest weekend in the SEC to date, with 2 huge games highlighting the conference schedule. More specifically, national championship favorites Alabama and Georgia have sterns tests on their hands, as the top-ranked Crimson Tide play host to No. 12 Ole Miss while the No. 2 Bulldogs entertain 8th-ranked Arkansas.
