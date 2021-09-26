ESPN's College GameDay selects SEC destination for Week 5 location

Nick and Terry Saban will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Dec. 18. “Miss Terry” has been by her husband’s side since they met as 7th graders in junior high. She’s certainly a beloved figure around the University of Alabama football program, and whenever Nick Saban gets the chance, he’s sure to mention how much his wife has meant to him and his successful coaching career. That includes in 2019, when she hilariously “punished” him with a 20-minute treadmill run for an unsportsmanlike penalty he picked up against Duke, or in 2018, when she “corrected” him after his infamous postgame interview with Maria Taylor following Alabama’s win over Louisville.

