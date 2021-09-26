ESPN's College GameDay selects SEC destination for Week 5 location
ESPN’s “College GameDay” has decided on its location for Week 5, and the popular pregame show has landed on Athens for the big SEC game between Arkansas and Georgia. Given the rest of the schedule around the country, it appeared that the decision came down to the Ole Miss-Alabama game, and the Sam Pittman reunion back at Sanford Stadium after he was the original offensive line coach for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
