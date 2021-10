This comforting curry with spiced chicken and tender potatoes and carrots makes a regular appearance at chef Meherwan Irani’s dinner table. At home, he likes to make double or triple batches of the coconut milk curry (see his recipe for All-Purpose Coconut Curry here) and freeze it in two-cup portions. Then, when he’s ready for dinner, all he has to do is briefly marinate, then sear pieces of boneless skinless chicken thighs, boil the vegetables, and reheat the curry. If you want to prepare this recipe with premade curry, bring two cups curry to a gentle simmer in a saucepan over medium-low heat, then add the seared chicken and cooked vegetables to the pan and simmer until the chicken is cooked through.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO