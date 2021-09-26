Missing September’s child tax credit payment? You should get it soon, IRS says

The fourth advance child tax credit check will go out to eligible families in just two weeks. Millions of households are seeing an immediate benefit from receiving cash up front this year -- as much as $300 per month per kid -- but some families have decided to opt out. Even though three checks have already gone out, you can still unenroll from the October, November and December payments if you do so before Monday (11:59 p.m. ET).

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO