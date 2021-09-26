Clyde Edwards-Helaire Remains Upbeat Despite Woeful Start by Chiefs Running Game
In last season’s opener, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Houston Texans. Adding a potent running attack to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-octane offense was deadly. This year, Edwards-Helaire has 89 rushing yards combined in the first two weeks. Despite the rough beginning, he’s staying focused and positive.www.sportscasting.com
