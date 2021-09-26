CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Remains Upbeat Despite Woeful Start by Chiefs Running Game

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In last season’s opener, Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Houston Texans. Adding a potent running attack to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-octane offense was deadly. This year, Edwards-Helaire has 89 rushing yards combined in the first two weeks. Despite the rough beginning, he’s staying focused and positive.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes’ Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Texans#American Football#Chiefs Running Game#Kansas City Chiefs#The Kansas City Star#The Baltimore Ravens
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes has messages for Chiefs fans following consecutive losses

Chiefs fans are in an unfamiliar position these days: the team has a losing record. Kansas City has become spoiled by its football team in recent years, especially since Patrick Mahomes took over at quarterback. The MVP has proven to be among the best quarterbacks in the league, often being able to score nearly at will. But his Chiefs have lost consecutive close games and are now 1-2.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire crushed on Twitter after costly fumble

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was ripped on Twitter by NFL fans after a costly fumble in his Kansas City Chiefs’ 36-35 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Chiefs were driving and in position to win the game with a field goal. They had a second-and-three at the Baltimore 32 with around 1:20 left in the game and time ticking off. A first down and a few more running plays would have put K.C. in position to kick a field goal while leaving the Ravens little time. But Edwards-Helaire lost a fumble that was recovered by Baltimore. The Ravens then converted a key fourth down to end the game.
NFL
Clayton News Daily

Ravens secure win over Chiefs after Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s late-game fumble

Odafe Oweh recovered a fumble with 1:20 remaining Sunday, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to stop the last possession by Kansas City and beat the Chiefs 36-35 at Baltimore. The fumble by the Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire enabled Lamar Jackson to ice the upset with a fourth-down keeper, moving the chains and letting Baltimore run out the clock.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KC Chiefs: The mental hurdles in front of Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s professional football journey hasn’t been an easy one. The most recent issue is, of course, the biggest one, as Edwards-Helaire will forever be attached to “the fumble,” an unfortunate and untimely mistake that, despite being his first fumble in just over a year of games in the NFL, cost the K.C. Chiefs a potentially important early-season game against the Baltimore Ravens. Those sorts of turnovers will turn a fan base as quickly as anything else, and now Edwards-Helaire will have to prove some more doubters wrong.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to bounce back in Week 3

Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Week 2 in Baltimore ended about as poorly as it possibly could, fumbling away a chance to win the game. The team rallied around their running back after the game, propping him up until he has a chance to redeem his mistake. That shot at redemption for Edwards-Helaire could be just around the corner in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Start/Sit Week 2: Tough matchup with Baltimore in Week 2

What should fantasy football managers do with Kansas City Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in his Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens? Should Edwards-Helaire be someone to consider as a sit this week, or does the potential upside make him a player to start?. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a frustrating Week...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (non-COVID illness) expected to practice Wednesday

Edwards-Helaire has not yielded the high-end production that fantasy managers expected when drafting him early in fantasy drafts. The second-year running back has a lower target share percentage (4.8%) than Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle through two games and has still not managed to find the end zone. He'll face the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, a unit that has allowed the ninth-highest FPPG (27.1) to opposing running backs. Temper expectations from RB2 to RB3 production and you'll be satisfied with the outcome at home in Week 3, assuming he is no longer dealing with an illness by Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patrick Mahomes told Clyde Edwards-Helaire: Don’t let one fumble define you

The Chiefs appeared to be cruising toward a game-winning field goal late on Sunday night in Baltimore. Then Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled, the Chiefs never got the ball back, and the Ravens won. It would be easy to put that loss on Edwards-Helaire, but Patrick Mahomes said after the game that...
NFL
chatsports.com

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Edge Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs After Clyde Edwards-Helaire Fumble

An instant classic played out between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening from M&T Bank Stadium. In the end, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens edged signal-caller Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 36-35 on a night that featured offensive fireworks and big defensive plays. The Chiefs...
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Buy-Low, Sell-High Stock Watch: A.J. Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire among trade candidates heading into Week 3

Two weeks are (almost) in the books, and fantasy football owners are busy taking stock of their rosters. Undoubtedly, more than a few feel as if their RB and/or WR depth is severely lacking, and even more might be regretting passing on a top-flight TE. Whether you've been struck by the injury bug or struck out on the waiver wire, the answers to your team problems will likely need to be solved via the players already on the roster or through a trade. That means exercising patience or finding the right buy-low, sell-high trade targets. FantasyPros is here to help with tips and trade advice in their Week 3 Stock Watch that includes A.J. Brown, Saquon Brown, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jonathan Taylor, and Jalen Hurts, among others.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy