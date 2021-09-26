CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMillian once again delivers clutch play to lift ECU to victory

By Mac Sullivan
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike last week at Marshall, the East Carolina offense just couldn’t seem to figure it out in the second half of Saturday's eventual 31-28 win over Charleston Southern. After an onslaught of points in the second quarter (24), the offensive unit simply went cold and couldn’t find a way to build on their stellar second quarter. Luckily, for the second week in a row, the Pirates relied on their defense to make a big play, more specifically sophomore cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.

