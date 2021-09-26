McMillian once again delivers clutch play to lift ECU to victory
Unlike last week at Marshall, the East Carolina offense just couldn’t seem to figure it out in the second half of Saturday's eventual 31-28 win over Charleston Southern. After an onslaught of points in the second quarter (24), the offensive unit simply went cold and couldn’t find a way to build on their stellar second quarter. Luckily, for the second week in a row, the Pirates relied on their defense to make a big play, more specifically sophomore cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian.247sports.com
