CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Black Boy Joy’ brings together 17 messages of positivity

By Mary Quattlebaum
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking out a fresh outfit for the first day of school, skateboarding, baking a peach cobbler – these are just some of the fun things that kids do in the 17 short stories of “Black Boy Joy.”. “Every story moves toward a place of joy,” said Kwame Mbalia, who edited...

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

Broken Sestina Reaching for Black Joy

Yesterday I was smashed with the rush of fresh honeysuckle. from the greenway near my house where I walk every day. I’ve been trying to write a poem about buried Black bodies. but all I want to write about is Black joy and my pleasure. and Black love and Black...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
smilepolitely.com

Poet Crystal Valentine is bringing Black joy to Pygmalion Lit

Internationally acclaimed poet and former NYC Poet Laureate Crystal Valentine is coming to Pygmalion on Saturday, September 25th. A self-proclaimed "generator and fierce protector of Black joy, " Valentine "strongly believes that intersectionality is a key factor in liberation. "In her website bio, Valentine shares that "as a queer, black, woman, a lot of her work revolves around bridging the ever present gap between her identities. Her goal is to provide a sanctuary within her poems that can be accessible to all black people: queer, trans, women, gender non conforming, disabled, poor, loud, angry, ghetto, for it is when all of these voices are present and accounted for that we can really begin the gruesome work of understanding and breaking down systematic oppression."
ENTERTAINMENT
theticker.org

Books & Beyond brings together a community of readers and writers

Books & Beyond is a new club at Baruch College working to bring together students with like-minded interests in reading and creative writing. The club, originally called “Readers of Baruch,” became official during spring 2021 and changed its name to Books & Beyond. Despite her pessimism about the popularity of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Reynolds
trinitonian.com

Citizens brings together hope and honesty in Christian music

The Church (referring to all denominations/Christian churches and the people therein) in the United States has long dealt with what is called “prosperity theology.” Simply put, the prosperity gospel directly links belief in God and the presence of God with material wealth, physical health, and a pain-free life. And yet millions of people run into the limits of prosperity theology when believing in the Trinitarian God of the Old and New Testaments does not cure their physical and/or mental illness, save their loved ones from untimely or painful deaths, or provide a safe home to live in. There has to be a language for the liminal space we inhabit where Jesus’s death and resurrection has redeemed all of creation but all is not well. We have been given such a gift in the practice and posture of lament. Within the biblical practice of lament, honesty about the struggles and suffering we live in and through are necessary, but they are not the end of the story. Learning this language is vital, and the band Citizens (formerly known as Citizens & Saints) has walked beside me as I learn how to lament.
RELIGION
BBC

Manchester music cafe brings joy to people with dementia

A music cafe is helping people with dementia sing, play instruments and even dance after coronavirus lockdowns. Manchester Camerata is offering free music therapy workshops to people with dementia and their carers as part of its Music in Mind initiative. David Tollington, a french horn player, said some people taking...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boys#Black People#The Washington Post#West African#African American
cbslocal.com

'Singing Phlebotomist' Brings Joy Through Song

A medical worker in New Jersey calls himself the "Singing Phlebotomist." A phlebotomist is someone who draws blood, but this one says his calling is to bring joy through song; Jericka Duncan reports for CBS2.
MUSIC
Herald Chronicle

Animal Harbor’s mission is bringing hearts together

The staff of Franklin County’s Animal Harbor has many successful adoption stories to tell and one of their favorites involves a trucker and his loyal sidekick. Bruno, a yellow lab mix dog, was found as a stray by a loving animal supporter. He was taken to Animal Harbor, a limited-admission animal shelter facility serving Franklin County, operated by members of the Franklin County Humane Society.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Thrive Global

Karl Motey on How Sports Bring People Together

Every day, people around the world are brought together due to their love of sports. Most people see sports as an opportunity to shine – or a chance to get in a bit of healthy competition. Sports can and do, bring people together. Not just the athletes, but the people...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
wnypapers.com

Citizens releases live album, 'The Joy of Being Together'

Integrity Music's and Running Club Records' Citizens has reimagined their GMA Dove-nominated album, “The Joy of Being,” as a live recorded album with today's release, “The Joy of Being Together.” The new album features the original tracks as well as six additional ones from previously released songs recorded live. Celebrating a decade together, Citizens recorded the album in a church near the University of Washington. See the video below for the "Only Jesus Christ" live performance from their colorful and creative recording.
MUSIC
beverlypress.com

Melrose Trading Post brings community and school together

Every Sunday, thousands of people flock to the Melrose Trading Post on the Fairfax High School campus to find something fabulous from the more than 240 vendors selling antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing, art and handcrafted goods. The Melrose Trading Post has been a community gathering space since 1997, when actors...
EDUCATION
Amherstbee.com

Bring tidings of comfort and joy

Holidays are a time for family and friends, love and joy, warm food and full stomachs. But for some people, food is scarce. For others, companionship is a distant dream. The Buffalo City Mission’s Turkey and Hambone Express have been alleviating both of these problems at Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 20 years, hand-delivering traditional holiday dinners and dessert to […]
FESTIVAL
ccenterdispatch.com

How Creativity and Crafting Can Bring Families Together

(StatePoint) The benefits of family quality time, which include positive impacts on mental health, reduced stress, promoting adaptability and more, are well understood. But the importance of creativity in families is less common knowledge. According to a recent online study conducted by Ipsos, adults who participate in creative activities are...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
oklahoman.com

Directing energy in a positive way brings positive change

The late Duke Ellington — composer, pianist, and leader of a jazz orchestra said, “I merely took the energy it takes to pout and wrote some blues.”. As I go through rehab, I am not pouting, but I do have moments when I feel a little sorry for myself. However, when I notice it I think of Ellington and I remind myself it is a waste of energy.
HEALTH
thenorthernlight.com

Rick Steves brings the joy of travel to Blaine

Travel writer and T.V. personality Rick Steves highlights Blaine in the second video of a three-video series where he explores Whatcom County. In the four-minute episode, titled “Extremely Northwest,” Steves meets with Laurie Trautman, director of Western Washington University’s Border Policy Research Institute (BPRI) at Peace Arch State Park; visits Drayton Harbor Oyster Company’s oyster farm, and meets with Blaine harbormaster Andy Peterson at the Blaine Marina. Clips of The Railway Cafe, Semiahmoo Spit and downtown Blaine are also included in the four-minute episode released September 20.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy