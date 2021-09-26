Climate and wildfires threaten migrating butterflies
Painted lady butterflies will soon be on the move. They will start to migrate when temperatures cool near the Canadian border, where they spend the summer. Each day, the butterflies, whose scientific name is Vanessa cardui, may fly 12 hours toward Mexico. They will use the sun to figure out the direction, and they will fill up on nectar from aster, ironweed and daisy flowers. They’ll lay eggs on mallow and thistle plants. The eggs will eventually become butterflies.www.spokesman.com
