Animals

Climate and wildfires threaten migrating butterflies

By Lela Nargi
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePainted lady butterflies will soon be on the move. They will start to migrate when temperatures cool near the Canadian border, where they spend the summer. Each day, the butterflies, whose scientific name is Vanessa cardui, may fly 12 hours toward Mexico. They will use the sun to figure out the direction, and they will fill up on nectar from aster, ironweed and daisy flowers. They’ll lay eggs on mallow and thistle plants. The eggs will eventually become butterflies.

The Spokesman-Review

Oct. 13 Audubon on-line meeting features Winter Raptor Survey Project

The Pacific Northwest’s Winter Raptor Survey Project will be featured in the Spokane Audubon Society’s October 13 online meeting. Jeff Fleischer, a retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist from Oregon, will explain how the 17-year-old project sponsored by the East Cascades Audubon Society chapter in Bend, Oregon, was developed with “citizen science” volunteers to learn more about birds of prey numbers and movements.
SPOKANE, WA

