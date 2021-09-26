CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Responding to PSG, La Liga's Tebas attacks funding in letter

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

The escalation of squabbling started with Spanish league president Javier Tebas publicly launching jibes at Paris Saint-Germain — particularly for signing Lionel Messi. An enraged response by PSG, a complaint in writing to Tebas, was not going to silence him.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pochettino Drops a Major Hint on Tactical Plans for PSG’s Messi, Neymar and Mbappe Attack

It has only been a mere two matches, but Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have yet to form potent chemistry this season. The trio earned a start in PSG’s recent Ligue 1 fixture against Olympique Lyonnais and had a difficult time in creating multiple high percentage goal-scoring chances for each other.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Lionel Messi hails ‘very important moment’ in PSG career

Lionel Messi hailed scoring his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as an “important moment” as he continued his stunning scoring record.The Argentinian moved to PSG this summer from boyhood club Barcelona as the Spanish giants had financial constraints. Messi had a few games under his belt for the French club but not a goal and a knee injury had hampered his pursuit.The first score finally came as he helped PSG defeat Manchester City 2-0 and it was the star’s 27th Champions League goal against an English club. Idrissa Gueye had opened the scoring for PSG and Messi doubled their lead...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris Saint Germain#La Liga#Spanish
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Celta Vigo take on Cadiz at the Balaidos Stadium on Friday 17th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Celta Vigo vs Cadiz: Preview. Both the sides are sitting at the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
Front Office Sports

Real Madrid, Barca Challenge La Liga’s Deal with CVC

La Liga’s top clubs were unable to stop a vote approving an investment from CVC Capital, so now they are attacking the agreement itself. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao said they are “challenging” the deal in separate statements, implying that it violates Spanish law. The deal “infringes the applicable...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga: Live blog, updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth opens its doors for another Barcelona match, and it’s an important one in La Liga as the Blaugrana welcome Granada in a must-win game. After the tough loss to Bayern Munich it is imperative that Barça respond with a great performance, and facing a winless Granada team gives them a chance to do that. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. LET’S LIVE BLOG!!!
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Granada - La Liga

Barcelona welcome Granada to the Camp Nou as they aim to exorcise the ghosts of their midweek Champions League humbling at home to Bayern Munich. Ronald Koeman’s side are unbeaten in La Liga this season, but the mood around the club has darkened as their defeat in Europe followed the deadline-day exit of Antoine Griezmann to champions Atletico Madrid.
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Valencia - La Liga

Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen their La Liga title credentials as they visit the Mestalla to face Valencia this weekend. Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be buoyed by their midweek Champions League success over Inter and they have been in fine form on domestic soil so far this campaign.
SOCCER
vavel.com

La Liga's Late Goals

Matchday 6 has already started in La Liga, and teams have been playing right until the final whistle, with late goals flying in. This season 25 goals have been scored after the 80th minute. Of those 25, 68% of them have earned a point or more for their sides. Already, this week we've seen 4 matches, 3 of which have had crucial goals after 90 minutes.
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy