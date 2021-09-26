Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions by expert on 43-13 roll

The Packers are expected to place Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) on injured reserve, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Once Green Bay makes the move official, Valdes-Scantling will miss at least the next three games due to the hamstring injury that he suffered this past Sunday in San Francisco. However, when the clock starts to tick on his absence remains to be seen. If he lands on IR on Saturday, he'll be sidelined through at least Week 6 at Chicago. With Valdes-Scantling out of the picture for the time being, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor will pick up the slack behind top wide receiver Davante Adams, while Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree and Chris Blair are candidates to be called up from the practice squad on a weekly basis.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO