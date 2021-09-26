Sunday Night Football odds, spread, line: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions by expert on 43-13 roll
The Green Bay Packers look to continue their recent dominance over the San Francisco 49ers when the NFC rivals clash on Sunday Night Football. The Packers (1-1), who are coming off a 35-17 thrashing of the Detroit Lions on Monday night, have won three of the past four meetings with San Francisco. The 49ers (2-0), who downed the Philadelphia Eagles 17-11 last Sunday, are looking for just their second winning season over the past seven years. San Francisco finished 13-3 in 2019, earning a trip to Super Bowl LIV, where it lost to Kansas City 31-20.www.cbssports.com
