Science Fair: Director-General Edition

By Sarah Braner
Bwog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got one hell of a marquee event this week. Email braner@bwog.com if you want your event to be featured!. “In this talk, the indigenous thinker and philosopher Ailton Krenak urges us to take seriously the value of the indigenous philosophies of the Americas when it comes to confronting the climate change crisis. The author of Ideas to Postpone the End of the World and A Vida Não Útil (Life is Not Useful), here Krenak offers a trenchant critique of the extent to which an understanding of the earth as a resource to be exploited has taken hold in the wake of globalization, as well as how the logic of consumption is enabled by the “cognitive abyss”—our inability to listen and to see what is happening to the world.”

menifee247.com

SRA student Coral Noonan excels in national science fair

MENIFEE – Broadcom Foundation and Society for Science announced the Top 300 MASTERS — a list of the nation's premier Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) students in a national competition for middle school students. The Broadcom MASTERS, a program of the Society for Science, seeks to inspire young scientists, engineers, and innovators to solve the grand challenges of the 21st Century.
MENIFEE, CA
Bwog

Every Event On Campus: Climate Risk And Activism

Here at Bwog, we do our best to bring your attention to important guest lecturers and special events on campus. If you notice any events excluded from our calendar or have a correction, let us know in the comments or email events@bwog.com. Check out Bwog’s events calendar, which will attempt...
ENVIRONMENT
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
geneticliteracyproject.org

India and other developing countries struggling to develop regulations that match the fast-paced science of gene editing

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Called CRISPR, or “clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats”, the technology is a powerful tool for editing genomes. It allows scientists...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director General#Climate Change Education#Global Health#Science Fair#Teachers College#This University Seminar#Subjecttoclimate
spaceexplored.com

Asteroid named for NASA Science Mission Directorate Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen

The WGSBN(a Working Group for the International Astronomical Union) is responsible for naming small planets and comets. On Monday, they released their latest bulletin, which included new names for a number of small planets. Among those, was a small asteroid being named in honor of Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate.
ASTRONOMY
bard.edu

Bard College Names Valerie Barr the Margaret Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Bard Network Computing Initiative

Bard College is pleased to announce the appointment of groundbreaking computer scientist Valerie Barr as the Margaret Hamilton Distinguished Professor of Computer Science in the Division of Science, Mathematics, and Computing, and Director of the Bard Network Computing Initiative. She begins in fall of 2022. “Professor Barr is a national...
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, NY
Science
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Scientist

Cheap covid-19 antibody test shows if you have immunity in 5 minutes

A cheap 5-minute test can accurately determine whether you have had covid-19 in the past or determine whether you have protection from a vaccine by detecting antibodies in blood or saliva. When a person is infected with the coronavirus or is vaccinated against it, their immune system produces antibodies to...
CELL PHONES
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

New study warns humanity: Rare solar superstorm could cause ‘internet apocalypse’ and global outages that could last for several months

In September 1859, the first recorded solar storm, also known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), hit the United States. Known as the Carrington Event, the solar storm caused widespread telegraph problems. If the same Carrington-scale event were to hit the United States today, Scientists estimate a loss of power for 20 million to 40 million people for as long as two years. This would cost anywhere between $600 billion and $2.6 trillion, not even accounting for internet loss.
SCIENCE

