5 ‘Stranger Things’ Theories Based on the Latest Teaser Trailer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix event TUDUM gave us a new sneak peek of what’s to come when Stranger Things returns for season 4. And honestly, we’ve got theories about what the Creel House is all about and why it’s being introduced when the hit series returns. So, check out the teaser trailer and read on for what we think will happen, from what will bring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) back to Hawkins and how we get Hopper back!

