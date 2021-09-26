CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

By Dana Hedgpeth, The Washington Post, Dana Hedgpeth
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorians consider it the worst massacre of Native Americans in U.S. history. Yet few have ever heard of it. The Bear River Massacre of 1863 near what's now Preston, Idaho, left roughly 350 members of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation dead, making it the bloodiest - and most deadly - slaying of Native Americans by the U.S. military, according to historians and tribal leaders. The Indians were slain after soldiers came into a valley where they were camping for the winter and attacked, leaving roughly 90 women and children among the dead.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
obsev.com

Real Photos of Native Americans that Are Incredibly Fascinating

Long before European settlers colonized what would later become known as the United States, the land was owned by more than 570 Native American tribes. These tribes were spread throughout the region and each one had their own history, culture, creation myths, and traditions. Sadly, the colonization process cost these...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Action News Jax

Haaland: Petito case a reminder of missing Native Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Speaking in personal terms, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said extensive news media coverage of the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito while on a cross-country trip should be a reminder of hundreds of Native American girls and women who are missing or murdered in the United States.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WINKNEWS.com

Anthrax: The worst biological attacks in U.S. history

Within days of 9/11, the worst biological attacks in U.S. history unfolded. Letters laced with anthrax, a deadly bacteria in powder form, began making their way through the U.S. mail, killing five Americans and sickening 17 others. The FBI code name “Amerithrax.”. The first anthrax letters, primarily targeting the media,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
deseret.com

The deadliest outbreak in American history

The novel coronavirus has killed as many Americans as the flu pandemic that ravaged the world from 1918 to 1919. The 1918-1919 flu pandemic killed about 675,000 people in the United States, per The Guardian. The U.S. has now surpassed that number when it comes to COVID-19 deaths, according to The Wall Street Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nhpbs.org

This Native American Veteran Carried a Pebble Into War

Harvey Pratt is a member of the Cheyenne, Arapaho, and Sioux Tribes, who served in the Marines during the Vietnam War. Lessons from his elders, such as putting a pebble in his mouth to help stave off thirst, helped him thrive and look after his fellow soldiers in Vietnam. These teachings benefited him throughout his successful career in law enforcement, giving him strength and support.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#U S History#Slaughter#U S Army#The Bear River Massacre#Indians#Wounded Knee#Danish#The Salt Lake Tribune#Utah State University
discoverourcoast.com

Local author writes 'Broken Arrow' to uncover Native American history

Lighthouses, coves, beaches and trails have long been a main attraction to the Oregon Coast. They are a testament, often named after the Native American tribes who first shaped the culture of Oregon’s coast. They are also a main attraction to the Astoria area for historical fiction author Brian Ratty...
ASTORIA, OR
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bismarck Walkers Remember Legacy Of Native American Boarding Schools

(Bismarck, ND) -- A group in Bismarck is remembering the legacy of Native American boarding schools. Several dozen runners took part in a relay yesterday from the northern border of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to Bismarck. In Bismarck, it was Orange Shirt Day to honor boarding school survivors and Indigenous children who died at the schools.
BISMARCK, ND
LATACO

The Man That ‘Pershing Square’ Is Named After Hunted Pancho Villa and Contributed to U.S. Massacre of Native Americans, Now Activists Want to Rename the Space

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!” Trump tweeted in 2017. On the campaign trail and during his presidency, Donald Trump referenced General Pershing a few times. The reference sparked outrage in Los Angeles. Social justice organizations started a petition to rename the five-acre square in downtown Los Angeles from Pershing Square to Lawson Square, after Reverend James Lawson. “There is a reason why right-wing figures like Trump reference Pershing, and with high praise, that is because of their hate for Muslims, Mexicans, Native Americans, Koreans, and Filipinos. The very fabric that makes up Los Angeles today,” said Edgar, an L.A. resident and an organizer with the Rename Pershing Square Coalition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
MILITARY
natureworldnews.com

134,000 Animals Dead in South Dakota's Predator Bounty Program: Is it Worth it?

In the past three years, a state-sanctioned pheasant protection program that pays South Dakota adolescents and adults $10 for every raccoon, skunk, or other predators they catch has resulted in the death of more than 134,000 animals, despite no scientific proof that the program is effective. The Nest Predator Bounty...
ANIMALS
Slate

The Uproar Over the “Ultimate American Bible”

In May, controversy over “the ultimate American Bible” briefly rocked the Christian publishing world. Big-name Christian authors penned a letter blasting it as “dangerous,” and more than 900 people signed a petition decrying the decision to print the book. The Bible’s advertised publisher, a part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, disavowed the book and denied it ever had plans to print it in the first place.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy