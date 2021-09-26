This was the worst slaughter of Native Americans in U.S. history, but few remember it

“Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years!” Trump tweeted in 2017. On the campaign trail and during his presidency, Donald Trump referenced General Pershing a few times. The reference sparked outrage in Los Angeles. Social justice organizations started a petition to rename the five-acre square in downtown Los Angeles from Pershing Square to Lawson Square, after Reverend James Lawson. “There is a reason why right-wing figures like Trump reference Pershing, and with high praise, that is because of their hate for Muslims, Mexicans, Native Americans, Koreans, and Filipinos. The very fabric that makes up Los Angeles today,” said Edgar, an L.A. resident and an organizer with the Rename Pershing Square Coalition.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO