Everything Josh Heupel Said After Florida Loss

The Tennessee Volunteers, led by head coach Josh Heupel, fell to the No. 11 Florida Gators on Saturday night by a score of 38-14. After the game, Heupel spoke to the media about the game and his team’s performance. While there were aspects of the game he was pleased with, such as the offense in the first half, Heupel was clearly disappointed with how the game played out. Tennessee went toe-to-toe with the Gators in the first half but fell apart in both phases over the course of the game.