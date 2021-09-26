CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Meghan Markle Might Not ‘Ever’ Go Back to the U.K. After Royal Exit

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Keeping her distance? Meghan Markle may not make an appearance across the pond until the dust finally settles following her 2020 exit, according to royal commentator Robert Jobson.

“I’m not sure Meghan will ever come to Britain again,” the Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh author told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 21. “She’s not popular [right] now.”

The Suits alum, 40, currently resides in California with her husband, Prince Harry, after the pair stepped away from their senior royal duties last March. Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry, 37, won’t return as working royals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJjq5_0c8eGbgZ00
Meghan Markle Shutterstock

While the Duke of Sussex has made quick trips to the U.K. over the past year, Jobson doesn’t think Meghan will do the same — especially not for Queen Elizabeth II‘s upcoming Platinum Jubilee. The celebration will honor seven decades of the 95-year-old monarch’s service to the Commonwealth, making her the first British royal to reach the major milestone.

“We have to wait and see. … Harry, I’m sure he thinks he’ll be there for the [Platinum Jubilee],” Jobson told Us, claiming that some people might view the Sussexes “doting on the queen” as “hypocritical” following their recent public statements against the palace. “But you’ve got to remember that within months, he’s going to have a book coming out. … It’s gonna be quite awkward.”

The festivities should be about the queen’s “70 years of continued service of dedication and duty,” Jobson explained. “The focus should not be on whether Megan’s happy or not, or whether Harry is looking the wrong way from his brother, [Prince William]. … The queen deserves more than that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkIvx_0c8eGbgZ00
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

In March, the former military pilot and his wife shared their stories in a no-holds-barred interview on CBS, going into detail about what spurred their royal exit. Following their bombshell claims — which included an unnamed relative’s alleged comments about son Archie‘s skin tone before his 2019 birth — the palace issued a statement.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement noted, calling Harry, Meghan and Archie, now 2, “much loved family members.”

The Me You Can’t See star previously paid the royal family a visit for the late Prince Philip’s funeral in April, reuniting with William, 39, and their father, Prince Charles. Harry returned once more for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace in July. Meghan did not attend the event, having just given birth to daughter Lilibet one month prior.

While she may not be flying internationally any time soon, the philanthropist recently joined Harry for their first public outing after welcoming baby No. 2. The couple visited New York City’s One World Trade Center on Thursday, September 23, before attending Global Citizen Live in Central Park over the weekend.

Prince Philip’s Century: The Extraordinary Life of the Duke of Edinburgh is available now.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

The Secret Message Behind Meghan Markle's Outfit On The Cover Of Time Magazine

Meghan Markle doesn’t do things by halves. For her front cover of Time, Markle went for the ultimate trifecta: the power pose, the power hair and the power jumpsuit. As she and Prince Harry, who has been the subject of many internet questions containing the word ‘airbrush’, are fronting the issue that reveals this year’s Time 100, it makes sense that she would choose this moment to dress like an off-duty superhero.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
nickiswift.com

Royal Expert Believes Prince George Will Never Be King. Here's Why

Despite being so young, Prince George is pretty close to the throne. The youngster — who's the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton — is third in the line of succession when it comes to the British royal family, poised to become the main monarch after his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad all abdicate the throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal Exit#Buckingham Palace#Platinum Jubilee#Commonwealth#Cbs
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Is Making Prince Charles Look Bad

British royal family news reveals that in just about every opinion poll Queen Elizabeth is always the most popular royal. In contrast, her successor and heir to the throne doesn’t exactly come out smelling like an English rose. Prince Charles is the queen’s eldest son and heir and now one...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

Will Oprah Really Take This Huge Public Step With Meghan And Harry?

It's no secret that Oprah Winfrey is good friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Not only was she the person that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to open up to for their bombshell interview that aired back in March, but they also moved to the same neighborhood as the former talk show host. Additionally, Harry and Oprah joined forces for the docuseries "The Me You Can't See" that was released on AppleTV+, according to Town & Country.
YOGA
enstarz.com

Queen Elizabeth II Abdication: Monarch Hints Future of Firm Without Her

Queen Elizabeth II's abdication seems to be around the corner as the reigning monarch dropped a subtle hint about the monarchy's future without her. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II reserved some of her time to mark the annual Chelsea Flower Show. Usually, the monarch attends the event personally as she gets fascinated by the new flora on display.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy