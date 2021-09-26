CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing Kentucky patient’s medication

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vG6I8_0c8eG6bP00
Arrested: Megan Hutcheson is accused of stealing morphine from a patient. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

PADUCAH, Ky. — A 43-year-old caretaker is accused of stealing pain medication from a Kentucky patient, authorities said.

Megan Hutcheson, of Paducah, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call overnight Thursday from the patient, who is receiving end-of-life care, WPSD reported. According to deputies, the patient suspected Hutcheson of stealing morphine and ingesting it, the television station reported.

Investigators also spoke with Hutcheson’s supervisor, who also expressed the belief that Hutcheson was taking the morphine.

Detectives located Hutcheson at her home Friday and arrested her, according to WPSD.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed at a later date, the television station reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tennessee man fatally shoots 3 family members, including 11-year-old sister

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Three people, including an 11-year-old girl, were fatally shot by a family member Friday morning in a Middle Tennessee city, authorities said. An adult man and woman were also killed in the shooting in Columbia, The Daily Herald of Columbia reported. A fourth family member escaped through a window and called 911 from a neighbor’s home, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland said at a news conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Paducah, KY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect accused of killing girlfriend arrested

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The search for a 38-year-old homicide suspect wanted in the death of his 27-year-old girlfriend is over. Renton police said Vaugh Alexander Weems was arrested by the Valley SWAT Team after information they received led them to a Tukwila hotel. On Aug. 21, officers were called...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family seeks answers in double homicide in Lake City

SEATTLE — A family is seeking answers after a 39-year-old woman and her boyfriend were found shot to death last month in Lake City. Seattle police initially thought this might have a been a homicide-suicide because the door to the apartment was locked, but they quickly figured out the two people inside were murdered.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosive device found outside Spanaway gym

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Members of the Pierce County bomb squad safely disposed of an explosive device found outside a Spanaway gym earlier this week. Deputies were called to the gym in the 15700 block of Pacific Avenue South for a report of a suspicious object. When Pierce County Sheriff’s Department...
SPANAWAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caretaker#End Of Life Care#Wpsd#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
63K+
Followers
72K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy