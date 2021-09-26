Norwich girls soccer win as easy as 1-2-3

NORWICH - The Norwich Free Academy girls soccer team dominated Fitch for a 6-0 ECC Division I victory Saturday. But unlike the game, the Wildcats' season to date has not been as easy as 1-2-3. Beating Fitch gave NFA its first victory to improve its record to 1-2-3 (that's a win, two losses and three ties). The Wildcats feel they've played a a much higher level than the record indicates, losing by a goal to perhaps the ECC's best teams in East Lyme and Waterford and tying 2019 ECC tourney champ Plainfield.