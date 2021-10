ORLANDO, Fla. — If only Ole Miss could find a way to knock off No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, then we’d really have total parity in college football. Georgia and N.C. State already took care of Clemson. Two losses and you’re out, Tigers. Or are they? During this season of wild scenarios, anything could happen as we make our way to the College Football Playoffs.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO