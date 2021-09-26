Missing September’s child tax credit payment? You should get it soon, IRS says
Some eligible parents who are missing their September child tax credit payments should get them soon. The Internal Revenue Service said Sept. 17 that it was aware of cases in which parents who received payments in July and August had not yet received their third payments, which went out Sept. 15. On Friday, the agency said it had fixed a “technical issue” that it said caused the delays for less than 2% of eligible families.www.miamiherald.com
