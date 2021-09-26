CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag show helps fundraise for valley clinic giving free medical care to people in need

By Marian Bouchot
KESQ News Channel 3
 12 days ago
The Drag Me to Giving Brunch helped fundraise for the Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine which gives free healthcare. Providing primary medical care, at no cost to adults in the Coachella Valley who are uninsured or under-insured.

“It is so important that everybody stay healthy, especially now with everything going on in the situation of the country in the world," said event emcee and drag queen Bella Da Ball. "This organization just gives so much to those who cannot afford it.”

The organization relies on donations and volunteers to serve the community. People who went to the charity event got to learn more about the organization’s mission.

“We need to support this, we need to be aware of it. We need to help those who aren't able to afford it themselves," said Bella Da Ball.

Besides drag, there were mimosas,bingo, brunch, and a silent auction. The organization’s director, Doug Morin, said they provide more than 3000 visits to about 1000 uninsured and low income residents every year.

“It's even more important now than it was before that people know that there's a safe place that they can come and that they can get the help that they need," said Morin.

The organization helps provide several types of care from diabetes management, x-rays and primary care completely free.

“So this is just one day that's helping us raise money that's going to last throughout the year to serve people," said Morin.

If you couldn’t make it to the drag brunch event, the organization has its major fundraising event coming up soon on November 13 2021: The VIMY Awards & WineLover's Auction . Also, CVVIM is constantly looking for donations and volunteers . You can find more information about CVVIM and their mission on their website .

