CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New York may tap National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

By Nathan Layne
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers possibly losing their jobs for not meeting a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination.

The plan, outlined in a statement from Hochul on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to increase the supply of healthcare workers to include licensed professionals from other states and countries as well as retired nurses.

Hochul said the state was also looking at using National Guard officers with medical training to keep hospitals and other medical facilities adequately staffed. Some 16% of the state's 450,000 hospital staff, or roughly 72,000 workers, have not been fully vaccinated, the governor's office said.

The plan comes amid a broader battle between state and federal government leaders pushing for vaccine mandates to help counter the highly infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus and workers who are against inoculation requirements, some objecting on religious grounds.

Hochul attended the Sunday service at a large church in New York City to ask Christians to help promote vaccines.

"I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other," Hochul told congregants at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, according to an official transcript.

"Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live."

Healthcare workers who are fired for refusing to get vaccinated will not be eligible for unemployment insurance unless they are able to provide a valid doctor-approved request for medical accommodation, Hochul's office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJ0IG_0c8eFnJU00

It was not immediately clear how pending legal cases concerning religious exemptions would apply to the state's plan to move ahead and terminate unvaccinated healthcare workers.

A federal judge in Albany temporarily ordered New York state officials to allow religious exemptions for the state-imposed vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, which was put in place by former Governor Andrew Cuomo and takes effect on Monday.

A requirement for New York City school teachers and staff to get vaccinated was temporarily blocked by a U.S. appeals court just days before it was to take effect. A hearing is set for Wednesday.

The highly transmissible Delta variant has driven a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United States that peaked in early September and has since fallen, according to a Reuters tally. Deaths, a lagging indicator, continue to rise with the nation reporting about 2,000 lives lost on average a day for the past week, mostly in the unvaccinated.

While nationally cases are down about 25% from their autumn peak, rising new infections in New York have only recently leveled off, according to a Reuters tally.

In an attempt to better protect the most vulnerable, the CDC on Friday backed a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions and adults in high-risk working and institutional settings.

On Sunday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky fleshed out who should be eligible for the booster shots based on their work in high-risk settings.

"That includes people in homeless shelters, people in group homes, people in prisons, but also importantly, our people who work...with vulnerable communities," Walensky said during a TV interview. "So our health care workers, our teachers, our grocery workers, our public transportation employees."

Walensky decided to include a broader range of people than was recommended on Thursday by a group of expert outside advisers to the agency. The CDC director is not obliged to follow the advice of the panel.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 91

Bill Brown
5d ago

if you fire those hospital employees that worked through covid unvaccinated and try taking away their rights not to be vaccinated, you won't be in office long. your committing treason. hang able offense. sometimes someone needs to be made an example of for the rest of the government officials.

Reply(7)
94
sandy64
5d ago

Now because you are forcibly mandating health care workers to be vaccinated with this roll of the dice vaccine which obviously they of all people don’t trust , the tens of thousands you are forcing out and think this will help stop the spread will only close hospitals and healthcare facilities and jeopardize people with other serious issues as they will have less options and places to go to ! Any clue as to why tens of thousands of health care workers refuse to take the vaccine ? Maybe they among all people have seen the good and also the bad in this !! Just saying

Reply(1)
48
KING OF MY HONOR
5d ago

See this is the problem. Instead of realizing and admitted defeat, y'all dig a bigger hole. If you think taking trained medical workers out of the field and replacing them with people who don't know 1 thing about health care, then you are the problem. It is time to get these people out of office

Reply(2)
45
Related
healthing.ca

Can workers who decline vaccination hold on to their jobs?

Growing numbers of employers are introducing their own workplace vaccination policies that go above and beyond provincial regulations. The Ottawa Hospital, The Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre, the Kingston Health Sciences Centre and the University Health Network in Toronto are among the health institutions that have policies that say unvaccinated staff will be suspended or dismissed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

New York governor mandates all cars, trucks to comply

New York [US], September 9 (ANI/Sputnik): New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed new legislation that outlines an ambitious goal to make all cars and light trucks sold in the state zero emissions no later than by 2035, the governor's office said in a release. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued This "Danger" Warning

America has been averaging over 100,000 COVID cases a day for the last four weeks—with no sign of slowing—and more and more children are getting sick. How to stop this, and how can you stay safe, when it seems like not enough people will ever get vaccinated? Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared on This Week With George Stephanopoulos yesterday to issue some seriously essential advice—and a warning. Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

COVID in New York: CDC Releases Shocking Vaccine Study Findings

The CDC is reporting new information on the chances of dying or being hospitalized with COVID for the vaccinated and unvaccinated in New York. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Jesus
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Shore News Network

New York Governor Hochul under fire for school mask policy after this photo goes viral

On her first day in office, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure a safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant. As part of this plan, Governor Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Health to institute a universal mask requirement in all schools, public and private, as determined necessary at the discretion of the Commissioner. The Department of Health will issue the requirement through regulatory action established by the Public Health and Health Planning Council.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Cdc#The National Guard#Christians
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Who Work in These 3 States Could Be Fired This Week

Ever since vaccination rates started slowing over the summer, officials on both a local and national level have been enforcing rules to try to get more people in the U.S. vaccinated against COVID-19. The biggest change came when President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9 that many businesses would have to require vaccines, or offer a testing option, in order for employees to work in person. Now, these new mandates could have massive consequences for workers in a few states as soon as this coming week. If people working in certain settings don't get vaccinated by the states' deadlines that expire this week, they could face unpaid leave, or worse, the loss of their jobs entirely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Chicago Sun-Times

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines? Plenty.

What can employers do if workers avoid COVID-19 vaccines?. They can require vaccination and fire employees who don’t comply or take other actions such as withholding company perks or charging extra for health insurance. For months, businesses have been encouraging workers to get vaccinated, in some cases offering incentives like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Big Frog 104

New York Extends SNAP Benefits

Food assistance benefits are being maintained for New Yorkers in need for the rest of the month. New York Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to make sure Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or “SNAP” benefits remain at the maximum allowable level for eligible families through the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy