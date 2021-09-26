CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Living: Shoulder Workouts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's Healthy Living, Matt Pribonic from iRock Fitness shows different exercises you can do for your shoulders at home or at the gym. To learn more, watch the video above.

boxrox.com

5 Brutal Strength Building Dumbbell Shoulder Workouts for Athletes

CrossFit Dumbbell shoulder workouts are a great way to improve strength and balance in unilateral planes. Strong shoulders are essential for a wide variety of CrossFit movements, from handstand walks to overhead squats. They will also help you improve any gymnastics hanging movement and enhance your overhead stability for Olympic...
Fatherly

The Best Damn Bodyweight Workout

There’s a time and a place for complicated maneuvers, but your daily fitness routine isn’t one of them. A workout routine needs to first and foremost get done — and a daily turkish getup or Olympic lifting are probably not going to get you there. Fortunately, bodyweight workouts are an incredibly effective way to get fit, without ever leaving your living room. In fact, a new study in the International Journal of Exercise Science found that six weeks of bodyweight training (just 11 minutes of exercises, three times a week) was enough to significantly boost cardiovascular fitness and power output among participants. Other research in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research compared running at 85 percent aerobic max effort on a treadmill to bodyweight training and found exercises using your own weight provided nearly double the training stimulus, encouraging muscles to adapt and grow stronger, faster.
myfitnesspal.com

Essential Plank Workout

The plank is the gold standard strength move for the core, and the core is the foundation for all movement, spinal stability and athleticism. With that being said, it’s safe to say planks should be a vital part of your workout routine. Not sure how to plank correctly? Never done...
twincitieslive.com

Re-energize Your Workouts

Wellness Coach JC Lippold has ways to re-energize your workout routine just in time for the fall season. You don’t have to get to the gym to get your workout in. Honor the active time in yard work or in reconnecting with friends and family over a walk rather than at a coffee shop.
KEVN

HealthWatch--Full body workout

There are plenty of things you can do to stay in shape at home. This week, Rapid City YMCA group exercise coordinator Nicole Craig has some great ideas to keep you going. “Hello. Today I’m going to demonstrate a full body hit workout, so that way you’re going to get some strength training in and some cardio in, all from the comfort of your own home. We’re going to start nice and easy with 30 jumping jacks, and they can be regular or half jacks. Out and in, alll the way up to 30. If you didn’t want to jump, just tap it out side to side. After the jacks, we’re going to have a nice easy squat position. You can be narrow, wide or sumo, doesn’t matter to me. I’m going to go with a nice neutral side squat. Down and up. Chest is high. Looking forward, just dropping the hips down. Knees are staying over the feet, not over the toes. 20 times. After those 20 squats, we going to go right down onto the ground for push ups. It doesn’t matter if you’re on your toes or your knees. A pushup is a pushup, so don’t let anybody tell you otherwise. Abs are tight so that back is flat. Hands can be narrow or wide as long as the chest comes right in between them. Up in that plank position. Down. Up. Or knees down, down, up. We only have to do ten for this round, so nice job. After those, we’re going to come back up for our lunges. Lunges, you can lunge forward or backward. I’m going to do a backward lunge because i happen to like that balance a little bit better. Feet are hop width apart. One leg goes back and we lunge down . As you lunge down, you want those legs to be in that 90-90 position. Knees.over ankles in the front, in the back knee pointing straight at the ground. So we’re going to do a total of 20. After those, you guessed it, ten more pushups. We’re going to finish this round up with some bicycles. Opposite shoulder into the opposite knee. After those 320 bicycles, we’re going to plant those feet down and then bridge, releasing that lower back, bringing those hips up as high as we can. And once we’re done with 20 bridges, we’re going to bring those hands back and finish with some good old fashioned curls. I’m Nicole Craig with the YMCA and HealthWatch.”
Raspberry Pi

HIIT Workout Trainer

When James Wong felt that his workout routine needed a boost due to extended periods of having to work from home, he knew he needed to take action. “First of all, working from home all day long without going to the gym has taken a toll on my health,” he explains. “Secondly, as a machine learning practitioner, doing research on edge devices like Raspberry Pi and microcontrollers has always been fascinating to me, in the sense that the computational efficiency continuously pushes the boundaries of what we can achieve on a $30 computer with ML.”
ABC 4

Easy, simple workouts

Fitness guru, Kendra Strobel, joins Nicea to share her story and encourage viewers to get involved in her “Three Breaks” Fitness Program. Strobel introduced a term she called “Fitness Snacking” recommending that we trade our walk to the cupboard for a snack to instead take 5 to 7 minutes to exercise.
barbend.com

The Best Shoulder Workouts for At-Home Training, Bodybuilding, and Strength

You probably don’t think about it too much, but your shoulders are pretty damn important. For one, they connect your arms to your torso (so there’s that). You can rotate your arms 360 degrees thanks to your shoulders — allowing you to throw a fastball, jab-cross-jab, and perform the YMCA dance without a worry in the world.
POPSUGAR

HIIT Your Cardio Goals With These 3 Bodyweight Workouts on Instagram Live

Sometimes, all you want from your workout is some serious sweat. If that's how you feel this week, we've got good news: all three of this week's Instagram Live workouts on @popsugarfitness are cardio-focused! We'll start with a bodyweight cardio HIIT session, kick it up a notch with advanced cardio boxing, and finish off the week with more HIIT. So if you're ready to sweat, check out the full schedule below and we'll see you there! (PS: you can catch up with our previous live workouts for more routines.)
news4sanantonio.com

Workout at home with Carolyn

Want a great workout without leaving the house? Head over to your living room and clear off the coffee table for a great workout with Carolyn.
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Cardiomyopathy

As many as one in 500 American adults have cardiomyopathy, where their hearts have become enlarged, thickened or rigid, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood through the body. New research is examining racial disparities in the outcomes of these heart patients. Andrea Ludema shares more details in...
9&10 News

Healthy Living: The Ross Procedure

Aortic stenosis is a narrowing of the valve the keeps blood flowing in the right direction through the heart. Many patients must choose between having their diseased valve replaced with a mechanical valve or one made from animal tissue. In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema introduces us to another option...
who13.com

Wellness Wednesday: chair workout

September is Healthy Aging Month and morning exercise has been shown to improve decision-making skills and overall cognition for the remainder of the day in older individuals. Strength Coach Danya Douglas Hunt shares some simple seated stretches anyone can do every morning.
WTKR

Healthy habits for fall on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Every fall brings in the promise of a fresh start to the season- as well as colder weather, busy schedules and even a return to the office for many in the workplace. Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess is here with tips and recommendations for a healthier daily routine & home space, keeping your body and mind fit, making “me” time and focusing on our fitness and wellness.
Washington Post

At-home workouts that will work for your way of living

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Back when a coronavirus vaccine seemed a distant hope, many avid exercisers thought that breaking a sweat in their living room would be a temporary measure. They bought WiFi-connected bikes, subscribed to apps with live classes, followed local...
abc27.com

Healthy Living: Stretched to ease soreness from sitting

Do you sit at a desk for work? Do you enjoy watching your favorite shows each night on the couch? We are sitting more and more, which can cause aches and pains, tight necks and sore backs. If these are a normal part of your life, there are things you...
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Foot and ankle pain is common amongst runners

The fall presents some wonderful opportunities for runners, but chances are that many of these athletes will experience some sort of foot or ankle pain that could lead to a potentially more serious problem. Two common foot issues that runners experience include heel pain/plantar fasciitis, and Achilles tendonitis. And even...
