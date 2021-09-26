West Hartford Post 96 Legion Baseball Completes Successful Summer Season
Highlights from West Hartford’s summer 2021 American Legion Baseball season. After a brief hiatus from baseball in 2020 due to COVID-19, American Legion Baseball and West Hartford Post 96 were back and stronger than ever this year. The Post 96 program grew to fielding four teams in 2021, with players representing West Hartford and competing in the highly competitive Connecticut American Legion Baseball League.we-ha.com
Comments / 0