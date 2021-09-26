CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Maple Leafs Give Josh Ho-Sang a Great Opportunity

Cover picture for the articleFormer first round pick Josh Ho-Sang is at the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp on a PTO. The Toronto Maple Leafs are giving Josh Ho-Sang a chance to prove himself by allowing him to try out for the team during training camp this season. Picked 28th overall in 2014, Ho-Sang...

editorinleaf.com

FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Win the Wrong Game (but Still Won)

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off the 2021-22 NHL season in style last night, defeating the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 4-1. Unfortunately, it was a pre-season game and the victory was hollow in comparison to what happened last spring when the Montreal Canadiens pulled out one of the least deserved, luckiest wins in NHL playoff history, and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.
NHL
pensionplanpuppets.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: Who is even on this team?

The official training camp roster will be released tomorrow, but barring any new PTOs, there won’t be new surprises. The old surprises from a summer that seems like it shouldn’t be over are enough, though. Departures. Gone from the Maple Leafs are:. Frederik Andersen - Carolina. David Rittich - Nashville.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 Season Preview Section

Looking for all the best Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season preview content in one place? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Below, you can find all the latest articles from our expert team of Maple Leafs writers who want to get you prepared for the upcoming season.
NHL
William Nylander
John Tavares
Connor Mcdavid
FanSided

What If the Toronto Maple Leafs Dressed an All-Offense Lineup?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have diversified. Even though Zach Hyman was the first player Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas ever traded for, he’s always had this undeserved reputation as someone who eschews the physical part of the game. Like almost all popular narratives, anyone with five minutes and a...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: The Vegas Golden Knights still need to re-sign RFA forward Nolan Patrick. Rich Evans, Patrick’s agent said earlier this week that there were no updates on talks. Patrick is unlikely to sign a long-term deal. Casey Mittelstadt‘s contract with the Buffalo Sabres could...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

The Puzzle That’s Maple Leafs Josh Ho-Sang Still Has a Piece Missing

I’m intrigued by the Toronto Maple Leafs’ recent PTO signee Josh Ho-Sang. From everything I’ve heard about him, he was an exceedingly skilled and talented hockey player. He got drafted (the rumor is reluctantly) by the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft. In fact, the Islanders took a lot of heat for taking him.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Former Maple Leafs Zach Hyman Wanted Out of Toronto? Don’t Believe It!

Four days ago, Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ salary-cap problems helped led to the departures of Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen. He then also noted that it was possible that Morgan Rielly could be the next Maple Leafs’ star to leave via free agent. (from “TRAIKOS: Zach Hyman’s exit could be first of many if the Maple Leafs don’t start seeing playoff success,” Michael Traikos, Toronto Sun, 14/09/21).
NHL
chatsports.com

Will One of Toronto Maple Leafs Core-Four Be Traded Soon?

If the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t have playoff success this year, something has to give, right?. There’s no doubting the Toronto Maple Leafs skill. The core-four led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander is unbelievable. However, if that skill doesn’t translate into winning playoff rounds, action is needed.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

A very early prediction of what the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup could look like on opening night

The 2021 NHL off-season was a pretty big one for the Toronto Maple Leafs, given that they parted ways with a couple of Leafs that were a part of the organization for half a decade. They departed with a handful of players and they brought in a handful of new players as well, and with that being said, next season is going to be a very interesting one to watch, to say the least.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: A Look Ahead to What October Has In Store

On September 25th, 2021, the Toronto Maple Leafs will begin their pre-season schedule. Their pre-season will start off the same way as their regular season with a game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Toronto Maple Leafs first pre-season game will be much different than the first regular season game. Both...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Should Nikita Gusev and/or Josh Ho-Sang make the Leafs roster?

The Leafs announced yesterday that they will be bringing former New Jersey Devil and Florida Panther Nikita Gusev on for a Professional Try-Out (PTO) this training camp. The PTO allows the Leafs to bring the player officially into their training camp, without offering them a contract for the season yet.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Atlantic Division Preview: Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be jumping back into the Atlantic Division for this season. Last year, the Toronto Maple Leafs won the North Division, which was their first division title since roughly the Paleozoic Era. Things may be a little harder this season as the number of Cup Contenders...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

10 notable games to watch during the Toronto Maple Leafs 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 NHL season is fast approaching for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and there are a handful of notable games on their schedule that all fans should be looking forward to this season. Whether the most exciting game to you is the Maple Leafs season opener or home opener, the game where they play a big rival, a game where they play the team that knocked them out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs the year prior… we won’t go there.
NHL
chatsports.com

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs sign undrafted prospects to ELCs?

Every year during the rookie development camp and prospect tournaments, there’s some talk about signing one or more of them to ELCs. That leads to inevitable questions about how it works. Can the Leafs sign an undrafted prospect they invited to their rookie camp?. Should they, even if they can?...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens-Maple Leafs Season Opener Is Missed Opportunity

For the past two seasons, the NHL was, for better or worse, at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic. From March to August 2020, Commissioner Gary Bettman and the league’s Board of Governors voted to put the season on pause and resumed in mid-summer in the “playoff bubble” in Toronto and Edmonton. The following season began with strict protocols in place. The schedule was shortened to 56 games from the usual 82, and teams were split into regional divisions to limit travel. This meant that teams could only play those in their division, which resulted in either nine or ten matchups against each opponent. The Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, one set of hockey’s “forever rivals,” played each other a total of 10 times last season, including another seven in the playoffs.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: 3 Urgent Questions Ahead of Regular Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are days away from starting training camp, and as always, there are a ton of questions surrounding the team. Let’s go back to May 20th, 2020. The No. 1 seeded Toronto Maple Leafs are about to face the No. 4 seeded Montreal Canadiens in the first round at home. The pandemic may have stopped fans from entering the building, but throughout the city, millions of people are watching at home, anticipating a first round victory for the first time since 2004.
NHL

