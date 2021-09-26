CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Missing September’s child tax credit payment? You should get it soon, IRS says

By Bailey Aldridge
Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome eligible parents who are missing their September child tax credit payments should get them soon. The Internal Revenue Service said Sept. 17 that it was aware of cases in which parents who received payments in July and August had not yet received their third payments, which went out Sept. 15. On Friday, the agency said it had fixed a “technical issue” that it said caused the delays for less than 2% of eligible families.

www.ledger-enquirer.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

Millions of Americans Could Get a $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022. Here's Why.

Are you eligible to receive another stimulus payment in 2022?. Lawmakers are unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief bill to provide an additional stimulus check -- despite many calls for them to do so. But that doesn't mean that every American is no longer entitled to receive a stimulus check in their bank accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Yes, that IRS letter you got in the mail is legit

CHARLOTTE — Several taxpayers have contacted Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke, saying they received a letter in the mail that looks like it’s from the IRS, but they’re not sure and they don’t want to fall for a scam. It turns out that the letter is legitimate, according to Action 9′s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Income Taxes#Treasury Department
Fast Company

Time for a fourth IRS stimulus check? Report shows prior payments offered dire support for low earners

Utility charges and car payments and grocery bills, oh my. For many Americans, pandemic-era stimulus checks helped make ends meet. Forty-six percent of lower earners said in April that they wouldn’t have had enough money to cover their expenses without stimulus payments from the federal government, according to the newly released Capital One Marketplace Index.
U.S. POLITICS
weareiowa.com

Yes, users of cash apps will get a 1099 form if annual payments are over $600, but that doesn’t mean extra taxes

Some social media users have criticized the Biden administration, Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of Treasury, claiming a new tax will be placed on people who use cash apps to process transactions. That is because a 1099-K form will be sent out to app users who receive more than $600 in total transactions, beginning in 2022.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
CNET

You have 3 days to stop the remaining child tax credit payments. Here's why you might want to

The fourth advance child tax credit check will go out to eligible families in just two weeks. Millions of households are seeing an immediate benefit from receiving cash up front this year -- as much as $300 per month per kid -- but some families have decided to opt out. Even though three checks have already gone out, you can still unenroll from the October, November and December payments if you do so before Monday (11:59 p.m. ET).
PERSONAL FINANCE
Newsweek

Democrats Urged to Drop Plan to Make Banks Give Customer Data to IRS

A group of Republican senators has urged Democrats to drop a proposal that would force banks to report data on account inflows and outflows to the Internal Revenue Service. Every Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee has called on Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to abandon the idea, in a letter signed by 25 senators led by John Thune of South Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy