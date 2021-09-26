Carolina Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the young core

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been a hot topic of discussion lately amongst the Caniac faithful. The Carolina Hurricanes chose to sign the 21-year-old Finland product despite a down 2020-2021 season. The contract he received alongside the lack of production raised eyebrows after the Hurricanes traded away Alex Nedeljkovic over the money he was due. Dougie Hamilton also received an exorbitant amount of money from the New Jersey Devils, something the Hurricanes also felt was too pricey for their taste. The scrutiny and the concern about the direction of the team are understandable as the Hurricanes had the 3rd best record in the NHL last season before their season was ended by the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning.