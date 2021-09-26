CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rocksteady Unveils Key Artwork For ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’, New Reveal at DC FanDome Next Month

By Mike Wilson
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. have upped the ante for next month’s DC FanDome. Not only are we getting a new reveal of the upcoming Gotham Knights, but now Rocksteady is doing the same with their upcoming action-adventure shooter Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Along with that reveal announcement, Rocksteady has dropped...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League #68

THE TOUR! The Justice League has some new members. And those members get a tour of the Hall of Justice from the legends who helped build it while they learn about the people who have dedicated their entire lives to its higher calling. Merlin and his army of the aquatic dead have taken over Atlantis! Can Zatanna handle him and the horror she is hiding within?
COMICS
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: Two New Ayer Cut Photos Revealed

David Ayer quietly released a pair of new photos from his version of Suicide Squad to his Instagram story last night. The filmmaker, who directed the 2016 DC Comics adaptation, has been extremely supportive of James Gunn's follow-up, but has also been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of the film. Fans have rallied behind him, with a #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement on social media cropping up shortly after the film's release, and getting much louder after Warner Bros. decided to release Zack Snyder's director's cut of Justice League. That movie, which went straight to HBO Max, topped the home video sales charts last week.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

James Gunn reveals which Suicide Squad scene was hardest to cut

James Gunn knocked it out of the park with The Suicide Squad, so it's hard to imagine that the Worlds of DC movie could have potentially played out differently. Of course, not everything that is written or filmed ends up making the final cut, and now Gunn has revealed which scene was the most difficult to let go of in the editing process.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Justice League#Gotham Knights
ComicBook

DC Reveals A New Joker

It might be Batman Day, but DC just recently unleveled plans for a brand new Joker in an upcoming issue of Future State: Gotham. Fans already knew that there was some drama brewing with the Clown Prince of Cime in the future-based title. Well, on Twitter, writer Dennis Culver gave people a look at what kind of terror is marching their way in Gotham City. It stands to reason that the Next Batman would have a version of the original's greatest enemy. *Spoilers for Future State: Gotham follow below* So, Batman has been framed for an accident that killed a lot of citizens. The evil magistrate, that's outlawed vigilantes, has dispatched Peacekeeper Red to deal with The Dark Knight. Well, a scuffle ensues with Harley Quinn and Punchline where the Magistrate steps in again. Joker's new squeeze told the group of characters that the "Next Joker" is coming to hunt them all down and that they would wish they were dead once he was through with them.
COMICS
ComicBook

Peacemaker Creator James Gunn and Cast Reveal New Details of The Suicide Squad Spinoff Show

Only a few months after the release of The Suicide Squad, James Gunn and John Cena will be bringing Peacemaker to HBO Max. Recently, DC fans have gotten some glimpses at the upcoming spin-off series, including the first look at some footage. In additio to Cena in the titular role, the show will feature The Suicide Squad's Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Recently, Gunn and Holland spoke with Deadline and teased details about some characters.
TV SERIES
Game Informer Online

Wolverine, Suicide Squad, And The League Of Upcoming Superhero Games

Deus Ex developer Eidos-Montréal is giving the Guardians of the Galaxy their first triple-A game, and it looks to capture the best elements of the comics and films. A single-player action RPG steeped heavily in the comic book incarnation of the team, players control Star-Lord to lead his motley crew of misfits on a planet-hopping adventure to stop a catastrophe they inadvertently caused. Battles are as chaotic as the Guardians themselves, with players commanding the group's AI-controlled members to dish out attacks. Outside of battle, you'll steer the story via choice-driven dialogue and nurture (or sabotage) relationships with each Guardian, which influences their effectiveness on the team. You can learn more about this exciting space romp by visiting our exclusive coverage hub.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
wegotthiscovered.com

Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Rumored For HBO Max Release Next Year

Once Zack Snyder’s Justice League shifted from a long-held dream to a reality when it was announced the mythical re-edit was officially in the works for HBO Max, the focus almost instantly shifted to David Ayer’s original vision for Suicide Squad. We were inundated with rumors that it was on the cusp of getting the green light, allowing a second filmmaker to atone for the heavily compromised movie forced upon them by Warner Bros. But, it didn’t happen.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

October Games Teams With Full Moon Features to Create Game Based on ‘Puppet Master’, Crossover With ‘Horror Legends’

If you’re in the mood for more asymmetrical multiplayer mayhem in the vein of Dead By Daylight, October Games’ Horror Legends might be your thing. Released last week, the devs have a DLC treat for those who’ve already taken the plunge: they’ve partnered with Full Moon Features to not only do a crossover with Ted Nicolaou’s 1991 film Subspecies, but the devs are creating a game based on Puppet Master!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy