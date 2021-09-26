Rocksteady Unveils Key Artwork For ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’, New Reveal at DC FanDome Next Month

It might be Batman Day, but DC just recently unleveled plans for a brand new Joker in an upcoming issue of Future State: Gotham. Fans already knew that there was some drama brewing with the Clown Prince of Cime in the future-based title. Well, on Twitter, writer Dennis Culver gave people a look at what kind of terror is marching their way in Gotham City. It stands to reason that the Next Batman would have a version of the original's greatest enemy. *Spoilers for Future State: Gotham follow below* So, Batman has been framed for an accident that killed a lot of citizens. The evil magistrate, that's outlawed vigilantes, has dispatched Peacekeeper Red to deal with The Dark Knight. Well, a scuffle ensues with Harley Quinn and Punchline where the Magistrate steps in again. Joker's new squeeze told the group of characters that the "Next Joker" is coming to hunt them all down and that they would wish they were dead once he was through with them.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO