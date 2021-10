The Allais Redevelopment Project, named Gurney’s Bend in honor of acclaimed Appalachian writer and Hazard native Gurney Norman who grew up in the Allais section of Hazard, has been over a year-long commitment between the City of Hazard and the Housing Development Alliance (HDA). The project consists of the construction of a 15-home subdivision, and has seen a lot of progress in recent months. Last week, on Sept. 23, the first homeowner moved into Gurney’s Bend.

HAZARD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO