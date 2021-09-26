CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

kfornow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (Sept. 26, 2021 – KOLN) – Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee#Infrastructure#Road Work#Exercise#Koln#Americans#Digital#Move

Comments / 0

Community Policy