Yankee Hill Road closure begins Sept. 27

LINCOLN, Neb. (Sept. 26, 2021 – KOLN) – Yankee Hill Road between South 40th and South 56th Streets will be closed for a Lincoln on the Move investment project beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Access to residences in the area will be maintained when possible. The recommended detour route is South 40th Street to Pine Lake Road to South 56th Street. This project is scheduled to be completed by December 2022, with seeding in spring 2023.