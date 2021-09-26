CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

BLOG: New Orleans Saints look to rebound against Patriots

By Jori Parys
wgno.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH (WGNO) – The New Orleans Saints (1-1) look to rebound against the New England Patriots (1-1) at Gillett Stadium on Sunday. The Saints are coming off of one of the worst offensive performances of the Sean Payton era, falling to the Panthers, 26-7. The Patriots defeated the Jets on the road in Week 2, 25-6.

wgno.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be at game, Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young will not. New Orleans Saints assistant Brendan Nugent (offensive line) will be in attendance for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, the team announced Saturday, Sept. 18. Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff.
NFL
chillicothetimesbulletin.com

First look: New York Giants at New Orleans Saints odds and lines

The New York Giants (0-3) visit the "Big Easy" Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET Week 4 contest against the New Orleans Saints (2-1) at Caesars Superdome. Below, we look at the Giants vs. Saints odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. New York remains winless...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#Panthers
wgno.com

BLOG: Panthers maul Saints in disastrous Week 2 outing from Winston, New Orleans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints (1-1) fall miserably 26-7 to the Carolina Panthers (2-0) at Bank of American Stadium in Week 2 of the 2021 season. The Saints were without eight assistant coaches on the sideline, due to positive COVID-19 tests. Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder),...
NFL
theriotreport.com

Panthers Look To Create New Narrative Against Bully-Boy Saints

Nobody likes having their lunch money taken. Not only does it deprive you of your lunch, but it creates a sense of powerlessness that is hard to get past. For most, this kind of torment ends around middle school but, for the Panthers, a new bully has emerged in recent years. And like with any bully, until the Panthers are able to stand-up to them in a meaningful way, the New Orleans Saints are going to keep coming back for more.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
buffalonynews.net

Transitioning Patriots, Saints look for more offense

As the NFL's highest-scoring teams over the past decade, the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints are in unfamiliar territory these days as they prepare to meet Sunday afternoon in Foxborough, Mass. Since 2010 they are the only teams to score more than 5,000 points, as the Patriots...
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints keys ingredients to victory against Carolina | 2021 NFL Week 2

Fort Worth, Texas – What crushing victory are you talking about? When, exactly, did this overwhelming win over a Super Bowl-caliber opponent occur? A team had five touchdown passes, no interceptions, forced three turnovers, didn't allow a touchdown and not one single mention was made of it?. Of course, all...
NFL
Wbt.com

Early division showdown for the Panthers against the New Orleans Saints

The battle for the NFC South starts early this season for the Panthers, who welcome the New Orleans Saints to town on Sunday. Kickoff set is for 1:00 on WBT. Both teams are coming off season opening wins – the Panthers beat the Jets, while the Saints dismantled the Packers 38-3. While the Saints defense was certainly impressive in that game, it was Famous Jameis who stole the show – with Drew Brees now in the broadcast booth, Jameis Winston made his debut as the Saints starter and threw five touchdown passes. More importantly, he avoided the costly turnovers that plagued his career with the Bucs. “Jameis did a great job last week,” said Panther coach Matt Rhule. “His ability to slide and move in the pocket, attack you up the field, attack you outside the pocket, throw the ball down the field, run the ball – that’s a dynamic element to the game that we have to prepare for.”
NFL
canalstreetchronicles.com

Outsider’s Perspective: Can New Orleans respond against another tough defense in the New England Patriots?

As week three approaches the Saints have gone from possible NFC contenders to unknowns if you enjoy keeping up with the national media. After a wounded Saints team fell short versus an undefeated Carolina Panthers team in Week two, New Orleans will look to respond against a New England Patriots team who easily could be undefeated themselves entering Week three.
NFL
brproud.com

LIVE GAME BLOG: Saints beat Patriots in Foxborough 28-13

2:37 QB Taysom Hill runs it in for a 4 yard rushing TD. Extra point by Aldrick Rosas is good. Saints 28-13 9:22 Mac Jones throw to Kendrick Bourne for 22 yards is the first TD of the game for NE. Extra point by Nick Folk is good. Saints 21-13.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy