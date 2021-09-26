BLOG: New Orleans Saints look to rebound against Patriots

The battle for the NFC South starts early this season for the Panthers, who welcome the New Orleans Saints to town on Sunday. Kickoff set is for 1:00 on WBT. Both teams are coming off season opening wins – the Panthers beat the Jets, while the Saints dismantled the Packers 38-3. While the Saints defense was certainly impressive in that game, it was Famous Jameis who stole the show – with Drew Brees now in the broadcast booth, Jameis Winston made his debut as the Saints starter and threw five touchdown passes. More importantly, he avoided the costly turnovers that plagued his career with the Bucs. “Jameis did a great job last week,” said Panther coach Matt Rhule. “His ability to slide and move in the pocket, attack you up the field, attack you outside the pocket, throw the ball down the field, run the ball – that’s a dynamic element to the game that we have to prepare for.”

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO