Netflix To Release Docuseries On Denny Hamlin & Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Team

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 5 days ago
A NASCAR docuseries?

Sign me up.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin recently revealed that his 23XI Racing Team will be the subject of a new Netflix docuseries featuring a behind-the-scenes look at team, and that it’s coming sooner than you think.

23XI racing is of course the joint venture between Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, with Bubba Wallace as their lone racer. Next season however, Kurt Busch will join the team as well.

The show is set to premiere this coming January.

News about the documentary first broke earlier in the spring, however details have remained pretty scarce.

According to an interview with Heavy, Bubba Wallace says the filming isn’t “too invasive.”

“Yeah, the filming has been good. It hasn’t been too invasive, which is what I kind of told them from the get-go.

I don’t want to be followed around 24-7. That just drains the life out of you. They’ve been like a fly on the wall and just capturing behind-the-scenes stuff just to show.

You know, what it really takes to be competitive at the club level, so I’m excited to see the final product. Should be hopefully seeing some rough cuts here soon.”

