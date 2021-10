Idaho hospitals are so overwhelmed with patients that health officials are allowing them to ration care. The Idaho Department of Health and Wellness announced that it has activated the ‘Crisis Standards of Care’ for the entire state as healthcare workers struggle to deal with the influx of patients with COVID-19. The declaration allows hospitals to repurpose rooms not meant for patient care and prioritize healthcare decisions based on how sick a patient is. That means that some patients may have to wait longer for treatment or be transferred to another hospital to receive the proper care.

